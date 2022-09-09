Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Louisiana artist shares seashell art at Biloxi Seafood Festival
Attendees enjoyed seafood and live entertainment at the 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival. The festival provides a chance for vendors to showcase their arts and crafts locally and out of state. Louisiana native Elaine Hertleim comes to the Seafood Festival every year to display her seashell work. She’s a retired...
wxxv25.com
North Bay Civitan Club of D’Iberville/ St. Martin accepting Buddy of the Year nominations
Do you know someone who shows examples of promoting inclusion and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome in coastal Mississippi? Why not nominate them for the 2022 Gulf Coast Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy of the Year?. This recognition will be announced and presented during the Gulf Coast Down Syndrome...
wxxv25.com
City of Poplarville declares this week ‘Chapel Hart Week’
This is a big week for the South Mississippi trio Chapel Hart, hoping to win America’s Got Talent. Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindell will be performing in tomorrow night’s live finals, which will air on NBC. The results will be announced on Wednesday. In a...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Veterans Resource Fair
September is Suicide Prevention Month and today we are shining a spotlight on our veterans. Crusaders for Veterans is hosting a PTSD Awareness Poker Run this Saturday. Here to tell us more about it are Kevin Cuttill and Debbie Benoit from Crusaders for Veterans.
wxxv25.com
Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County
‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
Isley Brothers to headline Mobile concert ahead of Gulf Coast Classic
The legendary Isley Brothers will headline an HBCU Fall Fest planned for Mobile in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Challenge football game this November. The Gulf Coast Challenge will bring the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers onto the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for a game with a 4 p.m. kick-off on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Nov. 11 Fall Fest concert featuring The Isley Brothers and Tank, which is presented by the GCC, the Mobile Sports Authority, Mobile County and the city of Mobile, tops a week of events preceding the game.
WLOX
Gulfport Boxing Gym serves as scene to "Sword of the Spirit" filming
With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 happening Sunday, the 7th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K got started on Saturday. Two major events take place at the Coast Coliseum Saturday. While it's been a quiet start to the weekend, we have the chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours are possible. Lower humidity will arrive by the middle of the week! Here's the latest forecast.
wxxv25.com
Man traveling by car across the world makes pit stop in Long Beach
Traveling from South to North America in his Torino, Hector Argiro can now cross Mississippi off his list of places to visit. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf stopped by Chuck Ryan’s Cars in Long Beach. They’ve introduced him to some hospitality in exchange for a fantastic story about Hector’s cross-country voyage.
Radio Ink
Former ABA Board President Passes
Houston Pearce began his broadcasting career in 1959 with a one kw day timer in Butler, AL. Houston was a leader in Alabama and Mississippi broadcasting since his initial introduction to radio. After Houston and two business associates built WPRN in Butler, in 1964 they built WBIB in Centreville. He...
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
WPMI
The Isley Brothers and Tank to perform at the Mobile Civic Center November 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icons, The Isley Brothers will bring their expansive catalog of hits spanning over five decades to the City of Mobile and the region this fall. As one of the featured shows during The Gulf Coast Challenge (GCC) on Friday,...
Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Ingalls begins work on newest amphibious transport dock ship
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Ingalls Shipbuilding has marked the start of fabrication of the U.S. Navy’s newest San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Pittsburgh (LPD 31) on Wednesday. The start of fabrication signifies that the first 100 tons of steel have been cut for the ship. “The start of fabrication...
WALA-TV FOX10
17th Annual Unity Event held at Lyons Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clear skies greeted a long-standing event in the Port City. The Kingdom Covenant Connection’s 17th Annual Unity Event had them getting down in Lyons Park Saturday afternoon. Saturday was day two of the three-day event, which started with a unity walk, followed by a praise...
The Story Behind the Incredible Angel Trees of Bay St. Louis
If you've never seen or heard of The Angel Trees in Bay St. Louis, Ms, you might want to add this to your trip list. The Angel Trees, located on the first block of Demontluzin Avenue in Bay St. Louis, Ms are an incredible tribute to an amazing story of survival as Hurricane Katrina ripped through the Gulf Coast Mississippi area.
WLOX
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For Cindy Grefe, the Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs measures up to expectations and checks all the boxes. She and her husband are downsizing. “This little community is just perfect for us being retired and stuff and a two-bedroom would work great for...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022)
Highlights from St. Martin, Resurrection, and Pass Christian. Highlights from Hancock's 3-2 win over Biloxi on 09/08/2022. Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09/02/22) Highlights from Pass, Bay High, Laurel, Ocean Springs, and Picayune. Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/02/22) Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT. Highlights...
WLOX
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
