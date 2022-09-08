ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Scene

Sharon Hurt Reportedly Building Team for 2023 Mayoral Run

At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios reporter Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post. Hurt assumed office in 2015...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
williamsonherald.com

Harpeth True Value celebrates relaunching with ribbon cutting

Harpeth True Value celebrated its relaunching with a unique ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon in Franklin. New owners Mike Outlaw and Rick English invited locals to enjoy free barbecue, pizza, popcorn and prizes at the local hardware store. Previous owners Mike and Shelley Moeller had championed the business for more than 20 years, purchasing it in 2000.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
WATE

Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville residents to pay more for power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville residents and businesses could soon have more expensive power bills. A scheduled rate increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to Nashville Electric Service (NES). Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of about 3%. “This planned...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
WSMV

NES rate increase doesn’t come as a shock to some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Energy Service customers will notice a rate increase on their bills starting this fall in October. But some customers are not surprised, especially when dealing with inflation. “The last bill was $380. That is only going to go up. For some people, once it goes...
NASHVILLE, TN

