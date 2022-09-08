Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsNashville, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the...
Nashville Scene
Sharon Hurt Reportedly Building Team for 2023 Mayoral Run
At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios reporter Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post. Hurt assumed office in 2015...
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
Nashville Scene
Nashville's Residential Segregation Efforts Were More Recent Than We Might Like to Believe
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the knowledge that Nashville’s neighborhoods were not thoroughly racially segregated until the 1970s. You’ll remember that we talked about this last month when we were looking at where all people on racist demagogue John Kasper’s mailing list lived.
‘Felt like a slap in the face’: Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, retired weeks before deadline
City employees in Clarksville who worked through the worst of the pandemic are upset, after being left out of hazard pay because of a technical deadline.
williamsonherald.com
Harpeth True Value celebrates relaunching with ribbon cutting
Harpeth True Value celebrated its relaunching with a unique ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon in Franklin. New owners Mike Outlaw and Rick English invited locals to enjoy free barbecue, pizza, popcorn and prizes at the local hardware store. Previous owners Mike and Shelley Moeller had championed the business for more than 20 years, purchasing it in 2000.
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
wpln.org
A month into the school year, Metro Schools is trying to fill hundreds of vacancies
A month into the school year, Nashville’s public school system still has hundreds of job openings. A weekend recruiting event sought to immediately fill some of those vacancies. The teacher shortage has been simmering for quite some time, and it’s not hard to see why. Educators have to contend...
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
Which cities are the rudest?
A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Nonprofit to clean up local Bellevue trail
Today's cleanup is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and volunteers will meet at the Burch Reserve Trailhead in Bellevue.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
WSMV
Nashville residents to pay more for power
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville residents and businesses could soon have more expensive power bills. A scheduled rate increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to Nashville Electric Service (NES). Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of about 3%. “This planned...
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
Alcove building topped with signed beam in downtown Nashville
Early Thursday, the brand new Alcove building hosted a topping-out ceremony in downtown Nashville near the YMCA.
WSMV
NES rate increase doesn’t come as a shock to some
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Energy Service customers will notice a rate increase on their bills starting this fall in October. But some customers are not surprised, especially when dealing with inflation. “The last bill was $380. That is only going to go up. For some people, once it goes...
