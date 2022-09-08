Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is BTC’s $937K by 2030 target too far off?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Are you a Bitcoin holder or a trader? Yes? Well, if you are, tell me – How happy are you?. Well,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $50K really a realistic target for 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. In fact, as far as brand recognition is concerned, ETH rivals BTC in many circles. Needless to say, this has fueled talks about the world’s largest altcoin flipping the world’s largest cryptocurrency on the price charts.
ambcrypto.com
SHIB investors must brake the ‘buy pedal,’ despite an impressive 24 hours
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance over the last thirty-day days has been less than what the cryptocurrency is capable of. While a slump in the market contributed to the fall, the SHIB Army may have expected more. However, it seemed that SHIB heard the cries and acted accordingly. In the...
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin take No.1 spot in this metric after Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin is heralded as the flagship cryptocurrency by many across the world. However, the number one alt, Ethereum, has been leading the crypto bear market in the past two months. This is because of the much-talked-about Merge which is set to take place around 14 September. The excitement around the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After ascending toward its three-month high on 14 august, Shiba Inu [SHIB] bears inflicted a near-term decline. As a result, the meme-coin saw a pulldown below its $0.0133-$0.0137 resistance range. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on).
ambcrypto.com
Polygon [MATIC] traders can consider $0.86 as a buying opportunity and $0.92 as…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The USDT Dominance metric stood at 6.63% at the time of writing. It has fallen from 7.33% just a couple of days back, a fall measuring 9.7%. The USDT Dominance shows how much of the crypto market cap USDT constitutes.
ambcrypto.com
ATOM ventures past the $13.5 level — can the bulls push for further gains?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has traded at an interesting place in the past few hours. The price managed to bounce from $18.6k and retested the $19.2k mark as support the previous day. In recent weeks, the $20.5k-$20.8k area has posed some resistance to BTC. Cosmos [ATOM] has moved in tandem with the king of crypto. The token’s ascent past the $12 level signaled that bulls could have regained some strength.
ambcrypto.com
How real is Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull rally likely to be
Bitcoin, after falling to as low as $18,661 last week, registered promising growth as it gained by more than 9% in the last seven days. Its latest uptick sparked excitement in the community as enthusiasts and experts predicted a further surge in BTC’s price in the coming days. Several reports and analyses also seemed to point in the same direction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC]: The when and how of traders capitalizing on this opportunity
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin’s [LTC] recent rebound from the $52-baseline has well-positioned the coin to test the resistance barrier in the $62-$64 range. The rebound spurred near-term buying hopes. However, the resistance range has undermined the bullish efforts for the last three months while preventing the streak of green candles.
ambcrypto.com
Terra Classic [LUNC] on a bullish rampage as demand picks up
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra Classic and its native token LUNC are the original coin and chain, identifiable by the “Classic” in their name. The collapse in May for the Terra chain was followed by a tumultuous June. The fork in late May brought into being LUNA and LUNC, with the new chain Terra not being pegged to the TerraUSD (UST).
ambcrypto.com
Why Solana [SOL] may not be in the clear despite its 13% rally to the $30 range
Solana [SOL] has finally chosen a side in the tug of war that has been going on between the bulls and bears since end of August. The cryptocurrency delivered a strong bullish performance in the last three days after finding support near the $31 price level. SOL previously struggled to...
ambcrypto.com
ETH miners may go ‘broke’ thanks to the Merge; too late to reconsider?
Ethereum [ETH] is facing issue after issue with the Merge just round-the-corner now. This time the issue is with ETH miners. There is a group among miners who believe the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can prove hazardous for them. Chandler Guo is one such miner who is leading efforts to...
ambcrypto.com
DeFi TVL drops by 10% in August; Ethereum leads with most losses
DappRadar, in a new report, found that the overall total value locked (TVL) within the decentralized finance ecosystem (DeFi) declined by 10.47% in August. The total TVL now stood at $58.4 billion. According to the data from DefiLlama, DeFi TVL sat at $250 billion less than eight months ago. With...
ambcrypto.com
Will Avalanche [AVAX] retest the $19.5 level before offering further gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin [BTC] has broken above the $20.4k-$20.5k region which had rebuffed it a week or so ago. Over the weekend, reduced volume and heightened volatility could arise. In the short term, both Bitcoin and Avalanche [AVAX] have a bullish bias.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin mining difficulties may be a good thing for this BTC mining company
Bitcoin [BTC] miner CleanSpark has entered into an agreement to purchase Mawson Infrastructure Group’s mining facility. This facility stands in Sandersville, Georgia and was purchased for as much as $33 million. CleanSpark has also agreed to purchase 6,468 mining ASICs from Mawson for approximately $9.5 million. The maximum purchase...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders
The euphoria around meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has translated into a rapid surge in accumulation recently. The number of SHIB holders has now hit an all-time high after peaking at 1.22 million. This historic peak comes after a period of strong accumulation of late. There has also been a hike in whale holdings as strong bullish signals were sent across the crypto-industry for Shiba Inu.
PETS・
ambcrypto.com
Why Ethereum’s Beacon Chain stands to be of utmost importance post-Merge
The Ethereum Beacon chain is a ledger of accounts that conducts and coordinates the network of stakers. It was designed to replace proof-of-work (PoW) mining on the current Ethereum Mainnet. Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode and crypto price tracking platform CoinMarketCap released a new report. The newly published report assessed the...
ambcrypto.com
Around 50% BTC holders see gains BUT (over) optimism can be dangerous
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency rose past its fears as it traded above the $21k mark. Needless to say, the surge injected a much-needed relief to BTC holders be it traders or long-term investors. However, could the king coin sustain the gains or too much optimism could be dangerous?. Profit...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] investors should be aware of these updates before pulling out
Polkadot is experiencing what we call a shake-up after mixed emotions surfaced on the network. Despite recent growth on the network, its development activity has slowed down of late. In fact, according to data analytics platform Santiment, Polkadot has been seeing a reverse trend in development activity over the last few days.
ambcrypto.com
Here’s the full scope of UST’s de-pegging on the stablecoin market
Following the collapse of TerraLUNA in May, never-before-seen attention has since been placed on stablecoins. In fact, there are many who still harbor doubts about the ‘stability’ of this class of cryptocurrency assets. According to Dune Analytics, algorithmic stablecoins have seen the most growth over the past year....
Comments / 0