Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims Memorialized In Uvalde, TX With Murals That ‘Need To Be Permanent’

Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
KVUE
Texas This Week: Tony Plohetski on DPS officers under investigation related to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Tony Plohetski, Senior Reporter for KVUE News, joins Ashley Goudeau to discuss the referral of five DPS officers for investigation related to the Robb Elementary School shooting. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Uvalde children return...
Uvalde funeral directors, confronted with grief, say they'll never 'be the same'
UVALDE, Texas — The day of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School was funeral director June Ybarra's scheduled day off. When he got the call about the incident, it was nothing he could have prepared for. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the May 24 tragedy at...
New bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New bodycam video has been released to CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. "He's in the classroom," an officer can be heard saying. "We gotta get in there, he just keeps shooting."Students can also be seen getting pulled out of a classroom, going through a broken window. This footage was obtained based on a public records request for it, made a few months ago.
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
Major update in Uvalde Memorial Park shooting after ‘juveniles airlifted to hospital’ months after Texas school massacre
A SHOOTING at Uvalde Memorial Park has left at least two people injured and four in custody after cops searched for multiple suspects. Officers were called to the park right around 5.30pm local time, according to the Uvalde Police Department. Both victims - a 22-year-old and a juvenile - were...
Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
Three months after the tragedy in Uvalde, this is how these families are coping
In the months since the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary, some parents are turning their grief into action, while others are dealing with guilt and trying to make sense of their new lives.
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KSAT 12
4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
Suspects, victims in Uvalde shooting near park identified
Police said there is an active crime scene after a shooting in the Uvalde Memorial Park area. They're asking people to avoid the area.
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Abbott issues order in response to gang-related shooting in Uvalde
Gov. Abbott issued orders for a special deployment of troopers to Uvalde. That order was in response to a gang-related shooting that happened two-miles from Robb Elementary School.
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Gang Shooting In Uvalde
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the gang shooting in Uvalde and manhunt for the suspects:. “I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”
Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert
The Garcia family was treated to a private suite at the show.
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
KENS 5
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains found in missing woman’s neighborhood
Skeletal remains were discovered Sept. 6 in the neighborhood of Norma Espinoza, who was reported missing last month by her daughter. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King said the department is awaiting positive identification of the remains following an autopsy, but identifiable information including a cane and clothing belonging to Espinoza was found with the remains. He added the remains were discovered by a neighbor in their Bandera Ranch acres subdivision.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde football team leads a season of healing
UVALDE, Texas — The Honey Bowl in Uvalde erupted when Jonathon Jimenez rushed for a 51-yard run in the last minute of the Coyotes’ first home football game of the season. On the following play, Uvalde quarterback Brodie Carnes connected with Devon Franklin for a touchdown to secure their second victory of the season.
Bad Bunny gave San Antonio concert suite tickets to Uvalde victim's family
Plus more moments from the Bad Bunny concert you may have missed.
