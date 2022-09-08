ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ex-Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner founds esports team and claims gaming during Covid ‘connected me to outside world’

By Steve Goodman
 4 days ago
Ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner has swapped victories for video games ... by founding an esports team.

Denmark international Bendtner, 34, hung up his boots last year after a 2020 spell with fourth-tier club Tarnby.

Ex-Arsenal star Bendtner has started an esports team Credit: Getty - Contributor

The former striker has now launched the Prosapia eSport team after getting addicted to the Counter-Strike game during the pandemic.

Bendtner said: "When the coronavirus came and I was bound by isolation, I started playing Counter-Strike.

"It gave me a sense of connection to the outside world. My knowledge and interest started to grow.

"I learned about the esports industry, and the impact it has on young people who are working very hard to reach the top.

"That's why I founded Prosapia eSport, so that my employees and I can help young and promising talent reach their goals.

"But most importantly, the Counter-Strike game brings me joy."

Bendtner announced his team lineup on Wednesday after signing noted local players Equip, ScrOb, Boye, sirah and tOPZ.

The quintet, aged from 15 to 19, will compete in the ten-team POWER league with the new season beginning next week.

Bendtner spent nine years with Arsenal, scoring 45 goals in 171 games.

He also played for Birmingham City, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Wolfsburg, Rosenborg and hometown club Copenhagen.

The former striker began taking coaching courses last year after announcing his retirement with the aim of transitioning into management.

Sports
