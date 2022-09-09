Read full article on original website
Cowboys GM Commits To A New QB
The Dallas Cowboys had an unfortunate start to their 2022 NFL season. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, scoring only one field goal. That victory also gave quarterback Tom Brady his seventh career victory in as many games against the Cowboys. Worst yet, the Cowboys lost their...
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture
Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Watch: Former Vikings star RB Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell
What's next for running back Adrian Peterson in football is unknown. The longtime NFL veteran, who apparently is still interested in playing, remains unsigned. His career as a boxer, however, may be short. The former All-Pro recently competed in a charity boxing match against fellow free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell,...
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will jump through table if Bills win Super Bowl
The only thing Buffalo Bills fans seem to enjoy more than their team winning football games is launching themselves through tables at their pre-and post-game tailgates. It is their thing. And one of their former quarterbacks says he will join them in the practice if the Bills end up winning the Super Bowl this season.
Joe Flacco Has A Promise For Jets Fans
It’s been four years since the New York Jets last won a season opener. That moment occurred when they defeated the Detroit Lions on the road to start their 2018 campaign. Unfortunately, the losing streak will continue for at least one more season after the Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, 24-9.
NFL・
Take 5: Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
How desirable the Nebraska football job is will be a point of debate following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. The answer may well be determined by who the Cornhuskers are able to lure to Lincoln, Neb. Frost was let go after a 1-2 start to the season, including...
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Extent of Dak Prescott’s hand injury revealed
Dak Prescott injured his throwing hand in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and he will now be sidelined for several games. Prescott suffered a fractured thumb when Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett hit Prescott’s hand as the quarterback was throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and will likely be placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Could Cowboys consider Cam Newton following Prescott injury?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for some time after he suffered a serious thumb injury during Dallas' "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that left him needing surgery. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that the club doesn't...
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
Tre is the son of former Dome Patrol LB Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992. Pat Swilling, the third-round choice out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest players in New Orleans history. In seven years with the Saints he had 76.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and four Pro Bowl bids.
Several cars catch fire at Dolphins-Patriots game after fan leaves grill on
The Miami Dolphins were big winners in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 20-7 that was probably not as close as the score would indicate. It was not a happy day for everybody in Miami though. Several cars caught fire in the parking...
Albert Pujols Gave A Pirates Fan A Legendary Souvenir
Another day, another home run for Albert Pujols. This time, it was home run No. 697, which puts him to within three homers of 700 for his career and moves him past Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time in home runs. The blast gave the St. Louis Cardinals their first lead...
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
