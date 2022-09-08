ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Walmart reveals major $85million update to stores – and many customers can now take advantage of a whole new service

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCYWJ_0ho8KbeG00

WALMART has revealed more than a dozen of its stores will be updated as part of an $85million project.

Bosses at the retailer say more self-checkout lanes will be available and customers will be able to advantage of features such as Walmart Pay, improving their experience.

Officials have revealed that 14 stores across Ohio, including in cities such as Cleveland, will be upgraded, WKYC reports.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the new self-checkout machines that are being installed, but there will be more manned stores.

Shoppers will be able to use Walmart Pickup - a tool that allows customers to order their groceries online before heading to their local store to collect them.

Staffers bag the items so patrons do not need to leave their cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21j4EC_0ho8KbeG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449Hg5_0ho8KbeG00

Walmart bosses hope the changes will “create an updated experience for customers”, saving them “time and money”.

New lights and signage will be installed and bathrooms will be modernized, The Repository revealed.

Adonis Clark, the Regional General Manager at Walmart, said: “Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and, in the future.

“These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

Walmart is also upgrading three of its stores in Puerto Rico with up-to-date technology.

Bosses plan to add more self-checkout points, as well as roll out curbside pick-up.

Walmart's Public and Government Affairs Director Ivan Baez told News is my Business: "This year, we started revamping the stores in Carolina, Fajardo, and Cayey."

He expects the stores to be completely revamped within the next two months.

'COMPLETELY REVAMPED'

Baez told the outlet that the same stores will also begin offering curbside pick-up options.

The company's goal is to have all 18 locations in Puerto Rico offer curbside pick-up within the next five years.

An additional $34million will be invested in other locations next year to continue revamping stores.

Walmart is investing in self-checkout technology at a time when lawyers have advised against using the machines.

Lawyer Carrie Jernigan has recommended shoppers should only use the self-checkout for smaller purchases.

Customers have been encouraged to keep their receipts and take their time while scanning groceries.

The lawyer categorized shoppers caught out by self-checkout into three groups.

She said: “The first group of people getting charged with shoplifting using the self-checkout are people going into the stores with the intent to steal.

“The second group of people catching this charge, I will call the theft-by-mistake.

"These are the people that I genuinely think just forgot to scan an item."

Jernigan continued: "It is usually something that was on the bottom rack of the cart or say a DVD that has slid under the purse, and when they are walking out, asset protection stops them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDcNX_0ho8KbeG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQcT3_0ho8KbeG00

She also warned that using the self-checkout machines could cost shoppers thousands of dollars.

But, lawyers have offered tips to customers that are wrongly accused of shoplifting.

Comments / 145

all4peace
3d ago

All I see is more full buggies left in many isles. I will not ever shop a store that makes me check myself out…. I will never work for Walmart let alone do it for free.

Reply(4)
40
Richard Waltman
3d ago

Yes the more people have their groceries picked up means more associates walking around with their huge carts blocking customers that ate actually in the store from shopping there selves is a great customer improvement? Some of these employees are rude and don’t want to get out of customers way. They leave they’re carts in the middle of the isles and nobody can get around either way. The Covid virus id a lot better now and I think unless your disabled or elderly you should have to go un and buy your own groceries. If stores want to continue picking groceries for customers then you need to start opening warehouse stores were that is the only option that way customers don’t have to inconvenienced with all these employees picking out groceries for customers that are to lasy go into stores. They could use these employees to run checkout lanes so customers don’t get frustrated with these auto checkout machines keep messing up.

Reply(7)
30
Julie Switz
3d ago

Since I have to check my items out myself...with high prices and no discounts....no benefits ....I no longer shop at your stores

Reply(9)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Signage#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart Pay#Wkyc#Walmart S Public
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
731K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy