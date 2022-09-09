Read full article on original website
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture
Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Watch: Former Vikings star RB Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell
What's next for running back Adrian Peterson in football is unknown. The longtime NFL veteran, who apparently is still interested in playing, remains unsigned. His career as a boxer, however, may be short. The former All-Pro recently competed in a charity boxing match against fellow free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell,...
Joe Flacco Has A Promise For Jets Fans
It’s been four years since the New York Jets last won a season opener. That moment occurred when they defeated the Detroit Lions on the road to start their 2018 campaign. Unfortunately, the losing streak will continue for at least one more season after the Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, 24-9.
Jets HC Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' after blowout loss to Ravens
The New York Jets were without injured starting quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday's season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens and were absolutely crushed to the tune of 24-9 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the score might indicate. That defeat dropped New York second-year head coach Robert...
Cowboys GM Commits To A New QB
The Dallas Cowboys had an unfortunate start to their 2022 NFL season. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, scoring only one field goal. That victory also gave quarterback Tom Brady his seventh career victory in as many games against the Cowboys. Worst yet, the Cowboys lost their...
Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
Could Cowboys consider Cam Newton following Prescott injury?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for some time after he suffered a serious thumb injury during Dallas' "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that left him needing surgery. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that the club doesn't...
Jalen Ramsey Has Honest Assessment Of Loss To Bills
It wasn’t the start the Los Angeles Rams and their fans were expecting when they were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills at home. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half before getting thoroughly outplayed in all three phases in the second half. Josh Allen had his way with Los Angeles’ defense, connecting with his receivers or running the ball himself for chunk gains.
PFF explains surprisingly low Week 1 rating for Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes had a stellar Week 1 and was a runaway top performer to open the NFL season by most accounts. Pretty much everyone agreed that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a standout performance. Everyone except those doing the film grading at Pro Football Focus. PFF is an excellent...
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones wishes Drew Lock won Seahawks QB job: 'I wanted to F him up'
After Wilson was traded in March, perhaps the biggest question for head coach Pete Carroll and company was who would replace the nine-time Pro Bowler under center: Drew Lock or Geno Smith? After a lengthy battle for QB1 status, the latter eventually won the starting gig. Broncos fourth-year defensive end...
