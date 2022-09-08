West Africa's fisher women are experts at coping with job insecurity – but policymakers are using their resilience against them

Read full article on original website
investing.com
Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Metals Hedge For U.S. Fed Amid China COVID Backdrop
Traders trying to decide on right hedge ahead of Fed rate decision. China’s COVID outbreak continues to throttle market confidence. Bevy of consumer price index reports for August due this week. With slightly more than a week to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike, commodity traders are trying to...
investing.com
Online Shopping Surges in SA, but Not All Shoppers are Equal
The retail industry in South Africa remains a major contributor to the economy, employing more than a million people, which makes it the second largest employer after the government. It is also the third biggest industry sector and contributes some 20% of the country’s gross domestic product. Based on...
investing.com
India's Aug retail inflation accelerates as cenbank struggles to tame prices
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation rate accelerated to 7% in August, driven by a surge in food prices, putting more pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates again later this month. The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised...
investing.com
Wind Energy Allocation Increased For Bid Window Six
The government has announced that it has increased the wind energy allocation for Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) bid window six to 3 200MW due to the urgent need for increased capacity in the electricity system. The procurement allocations now stand at 3 200MW for wind energy...
Liz Truss to speak at UN as she prepares to unveil tax-slashing ‘mini-Budget’ next week
Liz Truss is preparing to hit the ground running immediately after the Queen’s funeral, with a speech at the United Nations and a tax-slashing “mini-Budget” both due to take place next week.Parliament could also resume as early as Wednesday – two days after world leaders gather at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the late monarch – as official business returns to what Downing Street described as “more normal”.No 10 says it does not need to pass legislation to enact the energy price freeze that, from 1 October, will cap average annual household bills at £2,500 until 2024.But the...
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
investing.com
Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert
Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the security researcher explained that unlike proof-of-work (PoW) systems, a proof-of-stake (PoS) system informs node validators in advance what blocks they will validate, thus enabling them to plan attacks. Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable...
investing.com
Industry leaders to discuss a sustainable increase in mining during IMARC
A greener future will require more mining than ever before, meaning collaboration and the adoption of new technologies across the industry’s entire value chain is no longer an option, but a necessity. This will be among the key challenges being addressed by industry leaders and innovators at the International...
investing.com
India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
