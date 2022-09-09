Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Six In A Row!
Three different goal scorers contributed and Syracuse (7-1-0) won its sixth straight match on Sunday, defeating Cornell (1-4-1), 3-0, at the SU Soccer Stadium. The six-game run tied the top victory streak in program history, equaling the mark established in 1996, 1998 and 2000. HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED:. Syracuse...
cuse.com
Orange Back in the JMA Dome Saturday
Syracuse is off to its best start since 2018 and begins its longest homestand of the season this Saturday when it hosts Purdue at 12 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange is coming off a 48-14 victory at UConn to improve their record to 2-0. "I'm really excited about the outcome of [Saturday's] game," said head coachDino Babers at his Monday press conference. "I thought the football team handled that situation extremely well based off some of the other things that went on around the country. We were excited about the support we had at our first game at home – really excited about how many Orange really came on the road with us to Connecticut. We had a strong, strong outing at that away game. We're looking forward to getting back at home and seeing if we can make it even louder in the Dome."
cuse.com
Natural Hat Trick Lifts No. 7 Syracuse Over No. 25 Monmouth
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – A natural hat trick in the first half from Charlotte de Vries led the No. 7 Syracuse field hockey team to a 3-0 win on the road at No. 25 Monmouth on Sunday afternoon. De Vries logged the second hat trick of her Syracuse...
cuse.com
Orange Look To Extend Winning Streak Against Niagara
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Following a dominant showing against No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 24 Syracuse men's soccer will play Niagara under the lights at the SU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Admission to the match is free. Fans can watch the in-state contest on ACC Network Extra.
cuse.com
Streaking Orange Host Cornell
Game Details: Sunday, September 11, Syracuse, N.Y., 3:30 p.m. The Orange (6-1-0) put a five-game winning streak on the line when they host Cornell (1-3-1) on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. The Syracuse-Cornell Series:. Syracuse is unbeaten in 12 matches with the Big Red. The Orange have a 9-0-3...
cuse.com
Syracuse Controls Match in 1-0 Win Over No. 22 Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer opened its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a dominant 1-0 win over defending ACC champion and No. 22 ranked Notre Dame. The result marks the first home win over Notre Dame in school history. Sophomore midfielder Giona Leibold scored the winning goal in...
