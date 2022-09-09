Britain faces first day in more than 70 years without its Queen, as country mourns

Read full article on original website
Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Buckingham Palace did not invite President Joe Biden to assemble a delegation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, and instead extended a specific invitation for only the President and first lady, a White House official told CNN.
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Pushing Their Luck’ With Latest Announcement and Could Feel ‘Queen Elizabeth’s Wrath,’ Royal Expert Claims
This is why a royal expert believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are really testing the queen with their upcoming trip to the U.K.
Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
No, Prince Charles Will Not Step Aside for Prince William to Be King
Prince Charles — not his son, Prince William — is England's new monarch. Amid the Thursday news of Queen Elizabeth's death at age 96, many have wondered whether the Prince of Wales, 73, will step aside for the Duke of Cambridge, 40, to succeed her on the throne.
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Tom recalled a moment back in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got married and were preparing for a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
Harry and Meghan's children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor, are entitled to be a prince and princess respectively following the death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96. Now that Harry’s dad Charles is king, his and Meghan’s little ones have an HRH title,...
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?
With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?
Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced
Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
King Charles III, Prince Harry and More Royals Leave Balmoral After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. Following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, members of the royal family have officially began departing from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince Harry were among the royals seen leaving Her Majesty's estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Their departure...
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly did not travel to Scotland to see the Queen before she died
Thursday is the first day of school for the Duchess of Cambridge's children as other royals made their way to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth.
King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch
Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall, has now been officially named Queen Consort by her husband, the newly reigning King Charles III. The King of Britain, 73, bestowed the title upon his wife, 75, in a televised speech Friday — his first address to the nation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday and he became monarch — where he officially referred to Camilla as Queen Consort for the first time.
Duke of Sussex leaves Balmoral after death of his grandmother
The Duke of Sussex has left Balmoral Castle following the death of his grandmother, the Queen.Harry was seen leaving the castle at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.He had arrived at Balmoral around 12 hours earlier on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence.The Duke of Sussex was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport later on Friday morning.Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as...
