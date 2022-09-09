Stuffed tacos with a juicy beef filling are the next best thing!. I have a MAJOR love for authentic tasting Mexican food. The perfectly balanced flavors of spicy and savory, but most of all cheesy. Maybe it was just the area I grew up, but they put so much cheese on everything. I especially love the flavor of corn tortillas and that’s how this recipe came to be. Gorditas are thick tacos meant to be split open, stuffed, and enjoyed like a pita sandwich. In this recipe, I’m going to show you two new techniques. How to make/cook the gordita and how to make a delicious chili sauce to coat your ground beef.

RECIPES ・ 24 DAYS AGO