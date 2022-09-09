Read full article on original website
Is Eating Rice and Beans Healthy?
Rice and beans can be a healthy addition to any diet. The combination of beans and rice gives you protein and fiber. Try varieties like pinto and black beans.
A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
12tomatoes.com
Beef Stuffed Gorditas
Stuffed tacos with a juicy beef filling are the next best thing!. I have a MAJOR love for authentic tasting Mexican food. The perfectly balanced flavors of spicy and savory, but most of all cheesy. Maybe it was just the area I grew up, but they put so much cheese on everything. I especially love the flavor of corn tortillas and that’s how this recipe came to be. Gorditas are thick tacos meant to be split open, stuffed, and enjoyed like a pita sandwich. In this recipe, I’m going to show you two new techniques. How to make/cook the gordita and how to make a delicious chili sauce to coat your ground beef.
12tomatoes.com
Simple and Quick Korean Ground Beef
Simple, delicious and ready in just 20 minutes, it’s perfect for dinner and make ahead meals!. Simple and quick Korean ground beef is a delicious and quick way to make stir fry dinner that takes less than 20 minutes from start to finish. You can synchronize your rice cooker and wok to have food for four on the table with no hassle and little clean-up. What’s more, it’s a great option for when you are in a hurry or pre-planned – you will find all the ingredients will be in the pantry or refrigerator!
One Green Planet
Broccoli Stem Noodles With Asian Black Bean Balls [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flax, plus 3 tablespoons water) 1 cup thinly-sliced or chopped green onions (4 green onions) 2 tablespoons Hoisin sauce (optional) ? cup water combined with 1 tablespoon corn starch or arrowroot. For the Garnish:. Black and white sesame seeds. 1 green onion, finely sliced.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Sweet Potato Ground Beef Empanadas
These sweet potato ground beef empanadas are made with a simple homemade dough and a delicious spiced sweet potato and ground beef filling. Don’t forget to dip your empanadas in the irresistible green sauce. Super Easy Ground Beef Empanadas. These ground beef empanadas are pretty easy to make! And...
How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata
The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal
The first MrBeast Burger restaurant saw hundreds of fans during its opening weekend, filling its megamall location. It likely wasn't for the food.
Fish Stew with Tomato and Coconut Milk Served on a Bed of Rice
Tomato and coconut fish stew on a bed of white rice --image credit: author. I did not always love cooking my food, but recently I have developed quite a love of cooking. I always watched cooking shows. My daughter, now 18, was a babbling toddler when I watched cooking shows with her.
Epicurious
Vegan Mapo Tofu
In culinary school, I learned how to make the vegetarian version of mapo tofu from chef Li, a Sichuanese chef, who explained that the four essential ingredients are the fermented black beans, chili bean paste, ground Sichuan peppercorns, and ground red chiles—everything else was negotiable. He used minced shiitake mushrooms in place of the ground beef and taught me to thicken the dish with three rounds of starch slurry, until the tofu was suspended in a silky, viscous sauce. We toasted fresh red peppercorns in oil and ground up more peppercorns to sprinkle on the dish for the famous numbing sensation, and suddenly all the elusive, seductive aromas were effortlessly alive.
ohmymag.co.uk
3-Ingredient salad dressings to level up your salad game
The easiest way to pep up any salad is through the dressing. While pre-made salad dressings are very convenient, they are not always the best option to pick up. According toEat This, bottled store-bought salad dressings could have a ton of hidden additives, sugar and salt, which are not good for health.
Health Recipe: Turkish Style Bean Salad
This Turkish style bean salad is really easy to make and completely delicious. All you need is some cannellini beans and some tahini. It is a real crowd pleaser and makes a perfect addition to any summer BBQ. Its rich creaminess offers a fabulous protein packed alternative to the more traditional potato salad, and will give your vegan guests a real taste treat along with great nutrition. Enjoy!
12tomatoes.com
Nigerian Jollof Rice
The iconic West African spiced tomato rice makes a delectable dinner dish or party side!. Jollof rice is a hearty and colorful dinner flavored with tomato, peppers, spices, and a variety of yummy herbs. The dish is an important part of the fabric of West Africa, with competition fierce to make the best version of this iconic meal (particularly between Ghana and Nigeria). A bowl of authentic Jollof rice is a quality addition to any cook’s recipe collection, and well worth developing if you love vibrant flavors!
