Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Funnel Cloud Forms Near Walt Disney World, No Tornado Touchdown
Although Florida isn’t exactly known for its lack of extreme weather, tornadoes are still something of a rarity around the area. So it was extremely surprising to guests around Walt Disney World who spotted a funnel cloud, precursor to a tornado, forming near the resort this evening. Guests particularly...
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneydining.com
Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room
Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park
Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
msn.com
Disney’s $110,000 Private Jet Tour Around the World: What’s Included in That Hefty Price?
According to Statista, Disney properties account for 12 of the 25 most visited theme parks in the world — Disney parks make up six of the top 10 and three of the top five. Before the pandemic slashed attendance, Magic Kingdom alone received nearly 21 million guests per year.
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in Disney Springs
From start to finish, a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be extremely expensive. Guests drop some serious money on Disney Resort rooms, souvenirs, travel, supplies, special experiences, and more, but one of the most expensive aspects of any vacation is dining. Disney dining can be incredibly costly thanks to upscale and extravagant restaurants that offer up unique and unforgettable menus. While Guests can absolutely splurge on amazing meals throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, many are more interested in keeping their dining costs lower, which is completely possible by following a few key steps.
disneydining.com
Do You Know About Disney Springs’ Hidden Eatery?
Have you heard about The Front Porch? If the answer is no, I’m not that surprised. This hidden Disney Springs eatery is located on the West Side, past Everglazed Donuts and the M&M store. Maybe its more famous sister restaurant has a name you recognize… The House of Blues. Today we are exploring a great low-priced American food option at Disney Springs at The Front Porch: The House of Blues.
disneydining.com
Celebrate Latin & Hispanic Heritage Month With Delectable Treats at Walt Disney World!
Every year, beginning September 15, we celebrate the beauty and history of the Latin American and Hispanic heritage. We also celebrate everything they have contributed to America — from food to art, fashion, and more. We celebrate throughout the country, and one place that loves to focus on the incredible food is Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this “Pinocchio” Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99...
disneytips.com
Disney Offers Holiday Resort Discount for Disney+ Subscribers
Calling all Disney+ subscribers! We have some exciting news to share as Walt Disney World Resort has revealed special savings for the holiday season in celebration of Disney+ Day. That’s right… it feels like Christmas in September! Disney+ Day, September 8, 2022, has finally arrived! Not only are Disney fans...
WDW News Today
Inside Look at New Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Stores in Orlando International Airport Terminal C
Orlando International Airport will open their new South Terminal C in phases starting on September 19, 2022. Travelers will get to visit a new Walt Disney World Store and Universal Studio Store in the Terminal, and we have an inside look at both locations. The terminal has tall skylight ceilings...
Comments / 0