ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Field Hockey Overcomes Deficit to Beat Bellarmine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– The Indiana Field Hockey team suffered some early setbacks against Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon, but they didn't prove to matter in the end. A weather delay after the first quarter. A 3-1 deficit early in the second period. The Hoosiers wouldn't break. Indiana rallied...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Extends Defensive Streak in 0-0 Draw

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-5) extended their defensive shutout streak against Memphis (4-3-1) in a 0-0 draw at Bill Armstrong Stadium Sunday evening. KEY MOMENTS. • In the first half, junior forward Anna Bennett had a couple of chances outside the 18-yard box, in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes: vs. Idaho

• Indiana is 2-0 all-time against Idaho, with the first meeting coming during the 2021 season. • For just the 30th time in program history and fifth time since 2000, Indiana played its first two games of a season at home. IU has started 2-0 on 19 occasions. • Head...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Second-Half Surge Helps Hoosiers Top Idaho

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Unacceptable? You bet. Tom Allen made that clear. Yes, Indiana found a second-half way during Saturday night's 35-22 victory over Idaho, but the Hoosier coach wants more, expects more. "We sure enjoy making it hard on ourselves," Hard or not, IU's 35 second-half points blasted away...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Hush No. 9 Akron, Win 2-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana 2, Akron zip. Eleventh-ranked Indiana men's soccer (2-1-1) put together a satisfying performance in a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Akron (4-1-0), who came into the match 4-0 with 15 goals to their name. The Hoosiers held the Zips to four shots, just one of those on goal, Friday (Sept. 9) night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Hosts Memphis for Sunday Evening Matchup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-4) will host the Memphis Tigers (4-3-0) on Sunday evening in their USA themed Salute to Service Day in honor of 9/11. The first pitch between the Hoosiers and Tigers is set for 5:00 p.m. ET at Bill Armstrong Stadium. BTN+...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pratt Community College#Combat#Indiana Wrestling#Hoosiers#Greco Roman#Cadet World
WLFI.com

Omarion Dixon released from hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Jackson-Davis Tabbed College Hoops Today Preseason All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a preseason All-American by College Hoops Today with John Rothstein, the college basketball insider announced on Friday. He was honored as a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook earlier this summer. Jackson-Davis enters the year ranked 15th...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

New venue officially opens in Idle Creek

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy