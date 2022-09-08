Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Overcomes Deficit to Beat Bellarmine
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– The Indiana Field Hockey team suffered some early setbacks against Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon, but they didn't prove to matter in the end. A weather delay after the first quarter. A 3-1 deficit early in the second period. The Hoosiers wouldn't break. Indiana rallied...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Extends Defensive Streak in 0-0 Draw
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-5) extended their defensive shutout streak against Memphis (4-3-1) in a 0-0 draw at Bill Armstrong Stadium Sunday evening. KEY MOMENTS. • In the first half, junior forward Anna Bennett had a couple of chances outside the 18-yard box, in the...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: vs. Idaho
• Indiana is 2-0 all-time against Idaho, with the first meeting coming during the 2021 season. • For just the 30th time in program history and fifth time since 2000, Indiana played its first two games of a season at home. IU has started 2-0 on 19 occasions. • Head...
iuhoosiers.com
Second-Half Surge Helps Hoosiers Top Idaho
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Unacceptable? You bet. Tom Allen made that clear. Yes, Indiana found a second-half way during Saturday night's 35-22 victory over Idaho, but the Hoosier coach wants more, expects more. "We sure enjoy making it hard on ourselves," Hard or not, IU's 35 second-half points blasted away...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Hush No. 9 Akron, Win 2-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana 2, Akron zip. Eleventh-ranked Indiana men's soccer (2-1-1) put together a satisfying performance in a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Akron (4-1-0), who came into the match 4-0 with 15 goals to their name. The Hoosiers held the Zips to four shots, just one of those on goal, Friday (Sept. 9) night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
thedailyhoosier.com
In downpour, some dedicated IU students stayed past miserable first half: “I paid the money, I might as well stick it out”
Indiana opened its 35-22 win over Idaho in a torrential downpour. Ponchos and rain jackets of assorted colors covered the normally crimson-clad stands, as the Hoosier faithful tried their best to stay dry in the midst of unbearable rain. While rain jackets covered the seats of the fans who toughed...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Hosts Memphis for Sunday Evening Matchup
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-4) will host the Memphis Tigers (4-3-0) on Sunday evening in their USA themed Salute to Service Day in honor of 9/11. The first pitch between the Hoosiers and Tigers is set for 5:00 p.m. ET at Bill Armstrong Stadium. BTN+...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
WLFI.com
Omarion Dixon released from hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Tabbed College Hoops Today Preseason All-American
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a preseason All-American by College Hoops Today with John Rothstein, the college basketball insider announced on Friday. He was honored as a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook earlier this summer. Jackson-Davis enters the year ranked 15th...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
WTHR
Operation Football scores: Sept. 9, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
MyWabashValley.com
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
Top 12 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 9 - 11
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, September 9 - 11, including the Indychitlan Fest, a live mural battle at HI-FI Annex, and the Penrod Arts Fair.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Comments / 0