cuse.com
Orange Look To Extend Winning Streak Against Niagara
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Following a dominant showing against No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 24 Syracuse men's soccer will play Niagara under the lights at the SU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Admission to the match is free. Fans can watch the in-state contest on ACC Network Extra.
Natural Hat Trick Lifts No. 7 Syracuse Over No. 25 Monmouth
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – A natural hat trick in the first half from Charlotte de Vries led the No. 7 Syracuse field hockey team to a 3-0 win on the road at No. 25 Monmouth on Sunday afternoon. De Vries logged the second hat trick of her Syracuse...
Six In A Row!
Three different goal scorers contributed and Syracuse (7-1-0) won its sixth straight match on Sunday, defeating Cornell (1-4-1), 3-0, at the SU Soccer Stadium. The six-game run tied the top victory streak in program history, equaling the mark established in 1996, 1998 and 2000. HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED:. Syracuse...
Four Orange Selected in NLL Entry Draft
TORONTO – Four members of the Syracuse University men's lacrosse program, current and recently graduated, were selected in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. The National Lacrosse League (NLL), the sport's preeminent indoor league, held its annual Entry Draft on Saturday afternoon at The Carlu in downtown Toronto. All four...
Orange Roll to 2-0
Syracuse scored early and often, coming away with points on its first seven possessions to dispatch UConn 48-14 in the first road game of the season. The Orange (2-0) defense held the Huskies to just 202 total yards, while Syracuse's offense piled up 465 total yards, including 309 through the air. 'Cuse did not punt until the fourth quarter.
