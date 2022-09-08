For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO