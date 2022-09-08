Read full article on original website
How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State
Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
It’s Illegal To Eat Your Cat or Dog in Michigan, But You Can Eat Roadkill and Horses
When times get tough, people will turn to some desperate measures to stay alive. During the winter months especially, some living in exceptionally harsh conditions will even turn to eating their own pets. In Michigan, however, that's a big no-no. Michigan was one of only six states in 2018 that...
7 Things For Retirees To Do in and Around Kalamazoo
Michigan was recently named the most affordable place in the United States to retire. So, what is there to do around here?. In August, Bank Rate released a study on the best states to retire in the good ole U.S. of A. That study showed us that Michigan is the #1 most affordable state to retire in due to a low cost of living and low taxes compared to the rest of the United States.
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
Michiganders Are Trying to Sell Their Cars More Than Any Other State
The importance of vehicle sales and sky-high prices for both new and used cars is not going unnoticed. With so many people trying to get by on whatever they have, it's no surprise that many are turning to selling things that could net large amounts of money in one swipe.
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
Hate Long Lines at the Mackinac Bridge: Blame Credit Card Users?
If you've ever attempted to cross the Mackinac Bridge on a busy weekend in the summer, you'll remember the very long lines that drivers often have to deal with to pay the toll to cross between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Maybe that fact would cause you to give the...
Have You Heard of The Island That’s Slowly Sinking to Lake Erie?
For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:
Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground
The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground. Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power. What makes downed power lines so dangerous...
Plenty of Pumpkins! Fall Is In Full Force At These West Michigan Stores
Happy Fall, Y'all! Now that we're approaching Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, it's time to pack away the white shorts and bust out the cozy sweaters. I can't explain it and as much as I hate to admit it: I'm ready for fall. It seems like the moment the kids went back to school I was already breaking out my flannel. However, I know I'm not the only one!
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears
How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
More Vintage Michigan Grocers: 1800s-1950s
I figured it was time for another gallery of old Michigan grocers...you know, the ones that had that small town charm. Back from the late 1800s to the 1950s, small town grocery store visits were eventful and fun. Kids especially would walk in and be faced with all sorts of...
