Michigan State

How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State

Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
7 Things For Retirees To Do in and Around Kalamazoo

Michigan was recently named the most affordable place in the United States to retire. So, what is there to do around here?. In August, Bank Rate released a study on the best states to retire in the good ole U.S. of A. That study showed us that Michigan is the #1 most affordable state to retire in due to a low cost of living and low taxes compared to the rest of the United States.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
Have You Heard of The Island That’s Slowly Sinking to Lake Erie?

For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:
OHIO STATE
Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground

The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground. Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power. What makes downed power lines so dangerous...
MICHIGAN STATE
Plenty of Pumpkins! Fall Is In Full Force At These West Michigan Stores

Happy Fall, Y'all! Now that we're approaching Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, it's time to pack away the white shorts and bust out the cozy sweaters. I can't explain it and as much as I hate to admit it: I'm ready for fall. It seems like the moment the kids went back to school I was already breaking out my flannel. However, I know I'm not the only one!
MICHIGAN STATE
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned

Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
DETROIT, MI
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears

How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
MICHIGAN STATE
More Vintage Michigan Grocers: 1800s-1950s

I figured it was time for another gallery of old Michigan grocers...you know, the ones that had that small town charm. Back from the late 1800s to the 1950s, small town grocery store visits were eventful and fun. Kids especially would walk in and be faced with all sorts of...
MICHIGAN STATE
