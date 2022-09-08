Read full article on original website
Southern Glazer’s EVP Miller Announces Retirement
Miami, Florida-based Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has announced the retirement of Jim Miller, EVP and general manager, Delaware, effective Nov. 1. “Jim is leaving behind an incredible legacy with Southern Glazer’s,” said Scott Oppenheimer, president, East region, Southern Glazer’s. “He has been instrumental in the growth of Southern Glazer’s in Delaware and beyond, all while instilling our family values in everything he does. Jim is truly a model leader and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Tops Promotes Ames To Meat/Seafood Specialist For East Region
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets has announced the promotion of Rusty Ames to meat and seafood specialist in the East Region for Tops. Ames was previously assistant category business manager – seafood. In his new role, Ames will be responsible for the Rochester & Fingerlakes/Syracuse West Districts. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations and merchandising for the meat and seafood departments within those districts.
DoorDash Partners With The Raley’s Co. For Grocery Delivery
DoorDash has begun a partnership with West Sacramento, California-based The Raley’s Companies, which includes stores within the Raley’s and Bashas’ divisions, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 213 locations across multiple cities. Consumers can order groceries on-demand from more than 117 Raley’s stores across Northern California and...
