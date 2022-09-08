Miami, Florida-based Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has announced the retirement of Jim Miller, EVP and general manager, Delaware, effective Nov. 1. “Jim is leaving behind an incredible legacy with Southern Glazer’s,” said Scott Oppenheimer, president, East region, Southern Glazer’s. “He has been instrumental in the growth of Southern Glazer’s in Delaware and beyond, all while instilling our family values in everything he does. Jim is truly a model leader and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

