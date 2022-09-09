ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Maye, Hampton lead UNC to 35-28 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA — Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team Saturday, rallying for a 35-28 victory over Georgia State after squandering an 18-point lead. The Tar Heels (3-0) were coming...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy