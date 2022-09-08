Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road. Police say the officer found...
WKYT 27
Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name man who police say caused a major backup on Interstate 75 on Sunday. According to arrest citations, Guy House II is facing a long list of charges. Police say they tried to arrest House around 2 p.m. Sunday near the Ramada...
WKYT 27
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is not known.
foxlexington.com
Police investigating 2 Lexington shootings on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place on Saturday. At around 8:26 p.m., Lexington police said they were flagged down by a vehicle on New Circle Road, where the officer found several people that had been shot. They were promptly transported to the hospital.
WTVQ
Lexington woman arrested for setting house on fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman is in jail after setting her house on fire Saturday. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the 1000 block of Pennebaker Drive just before 6:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire. Fire officials say when they...
WKYT 27
One Lexington director discusses violent weekend, various causes of gun violence in the city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West New Circle Road, Short and Mill Streets, West Sixth Street and Joey Way. Nine more people shot - and two in critical condition - all within a span of six hours. “We’ve never seen this level of gun violence in Lexington ever, so there’s no...
WKYT 27
Mayoral candidates respond to violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The candidates for Lexington mayor are sounding off again about the recent violence in the city. Councilman David Kloiber is running against Mayor Linda Gorton. He was on Facebook Sunday morning, addressing the shootings. Both were also at a mayoral forum Monday morning about tourism in...
WKYT 27
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Lexington woman charged with arson following domestic dispute
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been charged with arson following a domestic violence dispute in Lexington on Saturday evening. Lexington police say that they responded to a dispute at the 1000 block of Pennebaker Dr. During the disorder between the two residents, a fire started at their home. Fire crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police make drug bust
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police made a big drug bust over the weekend as part of an operation by its Drug Enforcement Unit. During the operation, police made a traffic stop and allegedly found 348 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and $877 in Kelly East’s vehicle.
WKYT 27
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
foxlexington.com
1 man dead after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 they responded to a disorder call between two people at around 6 p.m. on Devonia Avenue off North Limestone Street. The Fayette County Coroner said police discovered 57-year-old Clarence...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Person who shot Lexington Police Officer now dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department says a police officer was shot, officers returned fire, shooting the person who shot the officer. Officers responded to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. When officers approached the suspect, the suspect fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, according to police.
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect dead in shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A gunfire exchange between a suspect who died and a police officer who was wounded led to an hours-long standoff at a central Kentucky hotel, officials said Friday. Two officers responded late Thursday to a call from the Extended Stay America in Lexington on a report...
WKYT 27
Georgetown officials investigate deadly crash, victim identified
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 4:30 pm Friday evening at Lexington Road and Mcclelland Circle. The road was shut down for several hours. The victim collided with an SUV while driving his motorcycle. According to the Scott County coroner, 48-year-old Shannon...
WKYT 27
Officer, suspect injured during arrest in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer and a suspect were injured during an arrest Thursday afternoon. Police said around 12:20 p.m., detectives were investigating a metal theft on Hollow Creek Road when the suspect arrived there. The detectives tried to place the suspect under arrest for outstanding warrants when the person fled on foot.
WKYT 27
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
WKYT 27
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
