AOL Corp

Chrissy Teigen says she was 'a little miffed' when she heard the title of John Legend's new song, 'I Don't Love You Like I Used To'

Chrissy Teigen wasn't exactly thrilled with the title of her husband John Legend's new song. The Chrissy's Court star, 36, who is currently expecting a third child with her superstar husband, 43, shared in an Instagram caption that the song title, "I Don't Love You Like I Used To," made her "a little miffed" at first glance. But now, she's changed her tune.
Amy Poehler, Pixar chiefs explain why they're making 'Inside Out' sequel: 'It's been top secret'

The distinct possibility of a sequel has been hiding in plain sight this whole time. In the very final scene of Pixar’s Oscar-winning 2015 hit Inside Out, after the young Riley has managed to endure her family’s cross-country relocation with the help of her personified emotions, comes this narration from Amy Poehler’s Joy: “She has great new friends, a great new house, things couldn’t be better. After all, Riley’s 12 now … What could happen?”
