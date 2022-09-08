Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Tigers defense pitches shutout playing for Clark
ARKADELPHIA — Playing with a No. 96 decal on their helmets in memory of their late teammate and defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough, the Ouachita Baptist University football players put together a complete team effort on Saturday night in the 2022 home opener, defeating Southern Nazarene 45-0 at Cliff Harris Stadium.
arkadelphian.com
Reddies win as Maxfield’s 119th win ties with Sporty Carpenter
ALVA, Oklahoma — Henderson State scored 14 points off turnovers while quarterback Andrew Edwards was responsible for four touchdowns as the Reddies hung half a hundred on the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers in Alva, Oklahoma Saturday night, coming away with the 51-27 win. With the win, head coach Scott...
KATV
Bryant pulls away with a win over Parkview
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Hornets came away with a (20-10) win over the Parkview Patriots on Friday. This was a non-conference game.
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
clevelandcountyherald.com
Barnett, Ludlow To Wed Saturday In Monticello
Christopher and Darla Barnett of Monticello are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Rachel Renae Barnett, to James 'Aaron' Anthony Ludlow, son of Danny and Stacie Ludlow of Rison, and the late Roy Lewallen. Rachel attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello and is a dance instructor at Kim's Dance Factory. She also serves in the youth ministry at Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Monticello. Aaron attended Arkansas State University and is a lead mechanic Monticello. Rachel is the granddaughter of Jerry and the late Kathy Clemons of Monticello and Linda and the late Don Barnett of Monticello. Aaron is the grandson of Mack and Alice Riggins of Rison, Shirley and the late Jim Rolen of Monroe, LA, and Roy and Joyce Lewallen of Benton. The wedding is set for Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Monticello at 4pm. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Inmate Escapes From Arkansas Jail By Climbing Razor Wire Fence
An inmate escaped from an Arkansas jail on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate KARK. The inmate, 20-year-old Wuanya Smith, reportedly escaped from the Saline County Detention Center at 735 Neeley Street in Benton at around 10:30 a.m. Smith allegedly escaped from the detention center by climbing a razor wire fence...
arkadelphian.com
SAU Tech Adult Ed to host open house
SAU Tech’s Adult Education Division is hosting its annual open house events in Camden and Magnolia. The Center offers these events each year for community members to learn more about the variety of services that Adult Ed provides. The open house for Camden is on Thursday, Sept. 22, from...
KETV.com
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 11-17
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Justices...
swark.today
Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium
Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
Benton police search for runaway juvenile
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Danielle Casey was last seen on September 8, on Saline Circle in Bryant. If you have any information about Ms. Casey's whereabouts, please contact the Benton police at (501) 778-1171...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
arkadelphian.com
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
Arkansas authorities capture escaped inmate with active warrant for murder
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: According to US Marshals, Wuanya Smith, a Saline County escapee who had an active warrant out for murder, has been captured. There is no other information at this time. An inmate is now wanted after making an escape from the Saline County Detention Center...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station
The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 9
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
magnoliareporter.com
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
hopeprescott.com
Wreck Friday Morning On US 67 West of Hope
Officials rescued a driver whose vehicle ran off the road in the 3300th block of US 67 west of Hope Friday morning around 8am. First Responders were able to help the motorist walk away from the accident where he was then checked by medical professionals. The accident happened about 8am.
