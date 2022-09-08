Christopher and Darla Barnett of Monticello are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Rachel Renae Barnett, to James 'Aaron' Anthony Ludlow, son of Danny and Stacie Ludlow of Rison, and the late Roy Lewallen. Rachel attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello and is a dance instructor at Kim's Dance Factory. She also serves in the youth ministry at Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Monticello. Aaron attended Arkansas State University and is a lead mechanic Monticello. Rachel is the granddaughter of Jerry and the late Kathy Clemons of Monticello and Linda and the late Don Barnett of Monticello. Aaron is the grandson of Mack and Alice Riggins of Rison, Shirley and the late Jim Rolen of Monroe, LA, and Roy and Joyce Lewallen of Benton. The wedding is set for Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Monticello at 4pm. All family and friends are invited to attend.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO