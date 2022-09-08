ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkadelphian.com

Tigers defense pitches shutout playing for Clark

ARKADELPHIA — Playing with a No. 96 decal on their helmets in memory of their late teammate and defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough, the Ouachita Baptist University football players put together a complete team effort on Saturday night in the 2022 home opener, defeating Southern Nazarene 45-0 at Cliff Harris Stadium.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Reddies win as Maxfield’s 119th win ties with Sporty Carpenter

ALVA, Oklahoma — Henderson State scored 14 points off turnovers while quarterback Andrew Edwards was responsible for four touchdowns as the Reddies hung half a hundred on the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers in Alva, Oklahoma Saturday night, coming away with the 51-27 win. With the win, head coach Scott...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Arkadelphia, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Arkadelphia, AR
College Sports
Arkadelphia, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
clevelandcountyherald.com

Barnett, Ludlow To Wed Saturday In Monticello

Christopher and Darla Barnett of Monticello are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Rachel Renae Barnett, to James 'Aaron' Anthony Ludlow, son of Danny and Stacie Ludlow of Rison, and the late Roy Lewallen. Rachel attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello and is a dance instructor at Kim's Dance Factory. She also serves in the youth ministry at Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Monticello. Aaron attended Arkansas State University and is a lead mechanic Monticello. Rachel is the granddaughter of Jerry and the late Kathy Clemons of Monticello and Linda and the late Don Barnett of Monticello. Aaron is the grandson of Mack and Alice Riggins of Rison, Shirley and the late Jim Rolen of Monroe, LA, and Roy and Joyce Lewallen of Benton. The wedding is set for Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Monticello at 4pm. All family and friends are invited to attend.
MONTICELLO, AR
arkadelphian.com

SAU Tech Adult Ed to host open house

SAU Tech’s Adult Education Division is hosting its annual open house events in Camden and Magnolia. The Center offers these events each year for community members to learn more about the variety of services that Adult Ed provides. The open house for Camden is on Thursday, Sept. 22, from...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KETV.com

Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas

Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Cliff Harris
arkadelphian.com

Week in Clark County History: Sept. 11-17

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Justices...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium

Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
THV11

Benton police search for runaway juvenile

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Danielle Casey was last seen on September 8, on Saline Circle in Bryant. If you have any information about Ms. Casey's whereabouts, please contact the Benton police at (501) 778-1171...
BENTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#College Football#Tigers#Benson Williams Field#Snu
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

4 die in Hot Springs crash

Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station

The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 9

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison

Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Wreck Friday Morning On US 67 West of Hope

Officials rescued a driver whose vehicle ran off the road in the 3300th block of US 67 west of Hope Friday morning around 8am. First Responders were able to help the motorist walk away from the accident where he was then checked by medical professionals. The accident happened about 8am.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy