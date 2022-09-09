The Panthers showed more improvement in this morning’s match, with the game today resembling the second half of Thursday’s. Derby was very solid going forward with more shots in the first half than they had in their entire last match, which resulted in their first, first half goal of the season. It was not just the attack where Derby looked better. The Panthers back line stepped up today and were able to play out of the back, allowing the attack to progress up the field at a faster pace. While Heights was able to get off four shots on frame in the opening period, none really tested the keeper.

DERBY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO