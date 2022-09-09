Read full article on original website
Inside the throws that make Avery Johnson such an enticing QB prospect for K-State
The Maize senior showed he could it all last Friday in a superb performance against Andover Central where he threw for 358 yards and ran for 79 yards.
derbyathletics.com
Titan Classic Ends With a Win
The Panthers showed more improvement in this morning’s match, with the game today resembling the second half of Thursday’s. Derby was very solid going forward with more shots in the first half than they had in their entire last match, which resulted in their first, first half goal of the season. It was not just the attack where Derby looked better. The Panthers back line stepped up today and were able to play out of the back, allowing the attack to progress up the field at a faster pace. While Heights was able to get off four shots on frame in the opening period, none really tested the keeper.
🏈No. 2 Dragons and No. 7 Tritons battle into OT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson Community College looked poised to take the game-winning kick with the wind Saturday afternoon at the end of regulation. With the game knotted at 28, week two hero Rontavious Richmond fumbled for the second time. Iowa Central took over with 12 seconds and took a knee.
⚽ HHS boys beat Manhattan to go 3-0 in Titan Classic
WICHITA - The Hays High boys soccer team defeated Manhattan 3-2 Saturday to go 3-0 in the Wichita South Titan Classic. The Indians are back in action Tuesday when they host Great Bend at Hays High School.
Doctors said he might never run again. This Hesston High senior proved them wrong
Cavan Fuqua has overcome a rare bone condition with unflinching faith and dedication during physical therapy.
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter nears end of battle with brain cancer
The 109th Kansas State Fair opened to fairgoers on Friday. Wichita City Council to take up fentanyl test strips. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council could take up a vote to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Women's running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall feel for now…
Temperatures were downright chilly out there on Sunday morning! It definitely was a glimpse of fall. Spots like Colby were able to drop to the upper 30s, with 40s and lower 50s for the rest of us. It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon. This is a near-perfect day...
maizenews.com
Changes at Maize South causes frustration for students
Students at Maize South High School this year have been shocked by the changes that have been going on around the school. Whether it be new policies or implementation of old policies, students have definitely felt the difference in school this year, struggling to understand why these changes have been made.
Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big changes briefly bring cooler weekend air, some rain
Hello cold front! Massive changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Expect those temperatures to take a huge turn for Saturday afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the northwest to the 80s to the southeast. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the north today and clouds take over.
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
WIBW
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has died after the wet pavement and rainfall caused his vehicle to rear-end a semi-truck in Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. in Wichita with reports of a fatality accident.
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings rain and cooler temps for the weekend
A cold front is working its way into the Sunflower State this evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north along the front, bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Northwest Kansas has already tapped into the cooler temperatures this evening and will see lows fall into...
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
WIBW
Motorcycle-SUV crash sends Mo. driver to Kan. hospital with serious injuries
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle-SUV crash along a Kansas highway sent a Missouri motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 115.5 on Kansas Highway 96 - about 14 miles south of U.S. Highway 56 - with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $25 adoption event on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to #BringHomeHappiness. Adult dogs and kittens will be $25. Adult cats will be pick your price. The KHS is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs […]
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
