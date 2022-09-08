Lock up your children and your affordably-priced drug store goods, the Sanderson Sisters are back—and they’re raiding Walgreens for all the clearance Halloween merch! (And maybe a few souls.)Back in June, Disney’s teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 gave us autumn-obsessed gothic ghouls just enough glimpses of witchy goodness to hold us through summer. But much like pumpkin spice lattes and chunky-heeled boots, three more forces of evil are bound to rear their heads each fall season: Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy).In a full-length trailer released Friday at Disney’s D23 expo, the three...

MOVIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO