890kdxu.com
Whatever the question, Google says St. George is the answer
Like everyone else I know, when I have a question, I usually ask Uncle Google (or Dr. Google, or Professor Google, or whatever else you want to call him). So I was doing a search for some weather information on Google for the local area (St. George and Washington County) and Google assaulted me with question after question, followed by answer after answer. The questions were different and varied, but the answers all seemed to be something about where I call home -- St. George, Utah.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 11, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Don’t keep thinking about it, your new best friend is waiting for you. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
kslnewsradio.com
Injured little leaguer now in hospital fighting infection
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Easton Oliverson, the Santa Clara Little League player who was injured in a bunk bed fall during the world series, say he is fighting a staph infection. Oliverson is recovering from an hours-long surgery to fight the infection. Doctors are now fighting...
890kdxu.com
Over 14 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In I-15 Stop
(St. George, UT) -- Police have seized over 14 pounds of cocaine in a traffic stop late last night on Interstate 15. The traffic stop near the Washington Parkway exit was for swerving out of their travel lane and the officer arrested 40-year-old Devon Peak of Nebraska. Peak had rented the SUV for three days according to paperwork he handed to police.
Mesquite police pull hiker from waist-deep mud off Virgin River
In a post Thursday on its Facebook page, the department shows how it freed a hiker who had been trapped for more than two hours waist deep in mud in a wash near the Virgin River.
890kdxu.com
Man Facing Charges For Threatening St George Police On Facebook
(St. George, UT) -- A 30-year-old Ivins man is facing charges for creating a fake Facebook profile of someone he got into an argument with on an NBA forum and threatening St. George police. Ethan Freier used the victim's ex-wife for the profile picture and started harassing him. He then sent a message to police that he was being harassed and was going to bomb the police department. Freier also sent messages to police saying he was being harassed, but police found he had a history of creating fake accounts. He is facing a threat of terrorism charge along with forgery.
Gephardt Daily
Iron County Sheriff: Suspect driving at ‘incredibly high rate of speed,’ chasing another vehicle, jailed after injuring passenger
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is being held on charges including felony aggravated assault after he allegedly followed a vehicle for several miles, then struck the vehicle, critically injuring a passenger before fleeing the scene. A statement from the arresting officer, employed by...
890kdxu.com
Trader Joe’s in St. George? All the signs say yes, and soon
By far the most asked question when it comes to retail stores and expansion in our ever burgeoning town is: "When are we going to get a Trader Joe's?" There are some others (Cheesecake Factory, Hobby Lobby, etc.), but the hope that Trader Joe's makes it to Utah's Dixie is foremost in residents' minds, for sure.
Utah Tech too much for Eagles in second half
The Chadron State College football team played Division I Utah Tech to a 7-7 standoff in the first half Saturday night at St. George, Utah, but saw the Trailblazers intercept four passes in the second half, return two of the thefts for touchdowns, and the Eagles ultimately lost 56-10. In several ways the Eagles showed improvement over their play in the season opener against Angelo State in Texas, but the turnovers were disastrous. Utah Tech also got its offense rolling in the second half to make the final score lopsided. The Trailblazers finished with 561 total net yards. The Eagles gained 303.
