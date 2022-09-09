Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota
Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tainted Ground Beef Found In Mail-Order Meal-Prep Service
A Public Health Alert has been issued for ground beef in a mail-order meal prep service. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says there are concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. This meal service was sent to home sin Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois, and across the US.
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
One of America’s Worst Places to Live During a Nuke Attack is in Illinois
I'm going to get this out of the way and just admit this kind of stuff creeps me out. At the same time, I find it morbidly fascinating and I don't think I'm alone either. That's because there's a website called Nuke Map that will allow you to place real-life, yet virtual nuclear bombs that have been created and tested over certain parts of Earth to what kind of destruction they would create.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Set New Export Record in Second Quarter
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Exports of goods from Minnesota hit a record high in the second quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the value of the manufactured, agricultural, and mining goods exported from Minnesota from April through June totaled $6.7 billion. It was up 12% when compared to the same three-month period last year.
August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products
If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesotan Makes Epic MLB Debut with the Twins
A St. Paul, Minnesota native made his Major League Baseball debut last week with none other than the Minnesota Twins! The game was last Wednesday the 7th and he did a pretty amazing job. He's 24-year-old Louie Varland. He's a pitcher and an alum of Concordia University, St. Paul so...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Talks Smack About Iowa State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up its 2022 run but before the Great Minnesota Get-Together got started this year, the Governor talked some serious smack about a neighboring state fair. Ah, that 'ol competitive spirit sure is alive here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes here in 2022. Maybe...
Interactive Fall Foliage Map Tells When Colors Will Be Brightest
I don't know about you but I am ready for cooler temps, firepit nights, and fall colors. While football and pumpkin spice lattes are great and all, perhaps nothing says "fall is here" (unofficially) more than seeing the trees change color. It truly is the spirit of the season. And if you want to see autumn at its brightest, there's actually a scientific way to figure out when the colors of fall will come to the Tri-State area.
Minnesota State Patrol Extends Speed Patrols Through End of Year
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is turning up the heat on aggressive drivers by extending its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program through the end of the year. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, motorists will continue to...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
One Of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Is An Entire Hour Of Terror
On what level of scare do you look for when it comes to haunted houses and attractions? Do you prefer a hay ride with "chilling" displays and eerie music or do you want to be scared so bad you might wet yourself? Of the best-rated haunted houses in Illinois, one of them is an hour long.
New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know
Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0