Minnesota State

1520 The Ticket

New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota

Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
1520 The Ticket

Tainted Ground Beef Found In Mail-Order Meal-Prep Service

A Public Health Alert has been issued for ground beef in a mail-order meal prep service. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says there are concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. This meal service was sent to home sin Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois, and across the US.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

One of America’s Worst Places to Live During a Nuke Attack is in Illinois

I'm going to get this out of the way and just admit this kind of stuff creeps me out. At the same time, I find it morbidly fascinating and I don't think I'm alone either. That's because there's a website called Nuke Map that will allow you to place real-life, yet virtual nuclear bombs that have been created and tested over certain parts of Earth to what kind of destruction they would create.
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Set New Export Record in Second Quarter

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Exports of goods from Minnesota hit a record high in the second quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the value of the manufactured, agricultural, and mining goods exported from Minnesota from April through June totaled $6.7 billion. It was up 12% when compared to the same three-month period last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Latest Recall in Minnesota Includes 490+ Pounds of Beef Products

If you've got a stash of beef jerky in your fridge or pantry, double-check that it's not part of the latest recall. About 497 pounds of beef jerky sold throughout the United States, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been pulled off of shelves due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, infections, or even miscarriages among pregnant women.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotan Makes Epic MLB Debut with the Twins

A St. Paul, Minnesota native made his Major League Baseball debut last week with none other than the Minnesota Twins! The game was last Wednesday the 7th and he did a pretty amazing job. He's 24-year-old Louie Varland. He's a pitcher and an alum of Concordia University, St. Paul so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Interactive Fall Foliage Map Tells When Colors Will Be Brightest

I don't know about you but I am ready for cooler temps, firepit nights, and fall colors. While football and pumpkin spice lattes are great and all, perhaps nothing says "fall is here" (unofficially) more than seeing the trees change color. It truly is the spirit of the season. And if you want to see autumn at its brightest, there's actually a scientific way to figure out when the colors of fall will come to the Tri-State area.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know

Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

