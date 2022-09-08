Read full article on original website
Alton Jones Sr. Out Front Early for Group B at Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota
ONAMIA, Minn. – Although widely regarded as a shallow-water, sight-fishing expert, Texas pro Alton Jones, Sr., demonstrated Sunday that he also knows a thing or two about catching northern smallmouth as well. The Lorena, Texas, pro caught 25 scorable smallmouth bass Sunday weighing 92 pounds, 13 ounces, to pace the field by 27 pounds after Day 1 for Group B at the Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota.
Josh Bertrand Leads Early After Day 1 of Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota
ONAMIA, Minn. – Berkley pro Josh Bertrand of Queen Creek, Arizona, caught 27 scorable smallmouth bass weighing 86 pounds, 13 ounces, to grab the early lead after Day 1 of the Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota. Right behind Bertrand in second place is Hot Springs, Arkansas’ Stephen Browning, who caught 20 scorable bass weighing 84-13. The duo traded the lead back and forth multiple times throughout the third period, with Bertrand ending on top by the narrow 2-pound margin as time expired.
Abu Garcia College Fishing – Lake Erie Weigh-in (9/9/2022)
SANDUSKY, Ohio. – Watch the weigh-in from the Abu Garcia College Fishing event at Lake Erie on Sept. 9, 2022. Find complete results from this event here.
