Tigers bench Harold Castro on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Castro will rest on the road after Jonathan Schoop was chosen as Detroit's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 294 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 6.1% barrel rate and a...
