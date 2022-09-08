Read full article on original website
Brielle Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Friday Scoreboard, 9/9/22
Toms River South at Central, 3:30 p.m. Keyport at Point Beach, 3:45 p.m. Donovan Catholic at Lakewood, 3:45 p.m.
2024 No. 5 PG Tahaad Pettiford ready for official visit to Auburn this weekend
Tahaad Pettiford, the No. 5 point guard in the 2024 class, will be in Auburn this weekend for an official visit.
Boys Soccer – Point Boro Back as B South Front-Runner After Win Over Lacey
POINT PLEASANT BORO -- Jared Elliot is a vocal leader on the field for the Point Pleasant Boro boys soccer team, but after a big opening-day win for the Panthers, he was a man of few words. More specifically, he was a man of two words. "We're back," Elliot said.
