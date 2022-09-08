European markets made strong gains on Monday as they were boosted by easing gas prices and buoyant retail stocks.In London, retailers including Tesco and Sainsbury’s have continued their strong rebound after the Government confirmed plans to freeze energy bills for households, boosting consumer spending power over the coming months.The FTSE 100 increased to its highest level so far this month as a resultLondon’s top flight ended the day up 121,96 points, or 1.66%, at 7,473.03.Falling natural gas prices in Europe, as well as hopes that we’ve seen a peak in US inflation, has helped to maintain and build on the...

RETAIL ・ 1 HOUR AGO