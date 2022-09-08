ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand. Brent crude futures rose 71 cents to $93.55 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 50 cents at...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 9, 2022

WTI crude oil is in correction mode, as the commodity is retreating to a falling trend line that coincides with Fibonacci retracement levels. Price is currently testing the 38.2% Fib at the $83.80 per barrel level. If this holds as resistance, the commodity price could slump back to the swing...
rigzone.com

Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices

Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. — Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. China, the biggest importer of many raw materials, has already...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Natural Gas Prices#Energy Stocks#Linus Business#Business Economics#Spdr#Nyse#Spy
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
The Independent

Falling gas prices and retail boost drives European markets higher

European markets made strong gains on Monday as they were boosted by easing gas prices and buoyant retail stocks.In London, retailers including Tesco and Sainsbury’s have continued their strong rebound after the Government confirmed plans to freeze energy bills for households, boosting consumer spending power over the coming months.The FTSE 100 increased to its highest level so far this month as a resultLondon’s top flight ended the day up 121,96 points, or 1.66%, at 7,473.03.Falling natural gas prices in Europe, as well as hopes that we’ve seen a peak in US inflation, has helped to maintain and build on the...
RETAIL
Benzinga

3 Ways To Earn High Yields As Energy Prices Surge

As the natural gas Oct. 22 futures retreated from record highs of $9.98 per cubic foot to $8.27 per cubic foot, the SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund XLE fell by .80%. Unfortunately, the U.S. and other major oil players such as OPEC have mentioned there are not enough energy supplies for the global economy. Goldman Sachs Head of Energy Research Damien Courvalin now expects a price target of $130 per barrel of Brent crude oil by the end of the year.
investing.com

Oil Fights Back, Gold Edges Higher

Oil has recovered earlier losses to trade around 1% higher on the day. Crude could extend its winning run to three sessions if it holds on, recovering from the lows which came on the back of lower global growth expectations and COVID lockdowns in China. Those restrictions could see annual Chinese demand fall for the first time in 20 years in a further sign of the struggles facing the world’s second-largest economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End

Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

