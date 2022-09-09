Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
brproud.com
Mayor Broome addresses ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tackled the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, Sept. 12, Mayor...
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
225batonrouge.com
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies
Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash Monday
Sgt. Robin Green told KATC, the crash took place at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 7:56 a.m.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
Police are asking for information about the city's latest shooting.
wbrz.com
'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: Live music, pop art pets, charcuterie classes and more
Head to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library for Coffee and Coloring this Tuesday, Sept. 13. This activity is the perfect way to start your Tuesday morning. Enjoy a free cup of joe as you relax with some coloring pages. Create something beautiful and get caffeine to fuel the rest of your day.
Inside of house destroyed by Lafayette house fire
Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
2 Persons Hospitalized Due to Motor Vehicle Accident In Kentwood (Kentwood, LA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident that caused a major chemical spill in Kentwood. According to the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a delivery truck was carrying rolling carts of hospital linens just [..]
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
tigertv.tv
Gunshots fired in Tigerland
During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
VIDEO: Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later: ‘The world would have responded differently if Ella was white’
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
Another Lafayette Restaurant Closes, Owner/Manager Explains Situation
Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors. I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want. So,...
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
kadn.com
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
Comments / 0