ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Uefa open investigation after Juventus fans appear to make Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG rival

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OP0AU_0ho61Le600

UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" in a game against PSG.

The report from the Associated Press comes after the Italian side lost 2-1 in Paris thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlFl6_0ho61Le600
Uefa have opened investigation after Juventus fans appeared to make Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG rivals Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24z8qL_0ho61Le600
It is said four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game Credit: Twitter

It is said four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game.

And now an investigation is being launched into allegations of public provocation of racial hatred from the travelling away support.

Uefa say an ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behaviour by Juventus supporters".

According to Uefa rules, Juventus are responsible for the behaviour of their fans at the stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWHbM_0ho61Le600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bFiW_0ho61Le600

Juventus could be made to close part or all of their stadium for a Champions League match and pay a fine as part of a possible punishment.

The 36-time Serie A champions have not made any public comments on the allegations of racism during the game at PSG.

Juventus' next Champions League match is scheduled for September 14 against Benfica.

Massimiliano Allegri's side found themselves a goal down to PSG just five minutes into the match when Mbappe opened the lead.

The Frenchman then doubled his tally on 22 minutes to leave Juventus two down before the break.

Substitute Weston McKennie did pull one back on 53 minutes but the Ligue 1 kings held out to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20w7om_0ho61Le600
Kylian Mbappe scored twice against Juventus Credit: Splash

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Psg#Benfica#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Nazi#The Associated Press#Italian#Serie A#Frenchman
The US Sun

Newcastle announce signing of Liverpool flop keeper Loris Karius on free transfer as replacement for Man Utd’s Dubravka

NEWCASTLE have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool flop Loris Karius. The 29-year-old was wanted by the Magpies as a replacement for Martin Dubravka after he joined Manchester United on loan. A statement on the club's website said: "Newcastle United have signed goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract." Manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
731K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy