ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Inter Milan chief hints Romelu Lukaku’s transfer future could be back at Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s shock sacking

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYBO4_0ho61FLk00

INTER MILAN director Giuseppe Marotta has said talks with Chelsea on Romelu Lukaku's future will go ahead at the end of the season.

Lukaku returned to Inter on loan in the summer after a miserable campaign at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lCvC_0ho61FLk00
Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan in the summer Credit: Getty

In a bombshell interview with Italian TV last year, Lukaku hit out at Thomas Tuchel while he was still playing for the club.

The 29-year-old claimed he was not happy with the German manager's tactics.

But now Tuchel has been ruthlessly sacked by American businessman Todd Boehly, the new owner may want £97.5million man Lukaku as part of the club's plans going forward.

And Marotta said "it's difficult to predict" what will happen with the striker after an agreement in principle had been reached for Lukaku to spend a SECOND year on loan at San Siro.

That was back in July, but now Tuchel is gone Boehly could rethink his plans, with Graham Potter currently in talks to become the next gaffer.

Speaking to Sky Italia on Lukaku after Tuchel's sacking, Marotta said: "It's fresh news. I don’t know what the effects will be.

"We absolutely want to get the best contribution out of Lukaku, and then at the end of the season we’ll sit down and discuss him with Chelsea.”

"I don’t know if a change of coaches means that his return is to be automatic, it’s difficult to predict today."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Lukaku scored once and provided one assist in three games for Inter before picking up a thigh injury.

His No9 shirt at Chelsea has been taken by deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues swooped for the former Arsenal man to replace Lukaku as the only out and out striker at the club.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Giuseppe Marotta
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
The US Sun

Newcastle announce signing of Liverpool flop keeper Loris Karius on free transfer as replacement for Man Utd’s Dubravka

NEWCASTLE have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool flop Loris Karius. The 29-year-old was wanted by the Magpies as a replacement for Martin Dubravka after he joined Manchester United on loan. A statement on the club's website said: "Newcastle United have signed goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract." Manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Thomas#Italian#German#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

‘Gives best Mickey Mouse impression’ – Fans all saying the same thing after Lacazette’s unfortunate post-match interview

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE has been mocked and compared to Mickey Mouse after a rather interesting post-match interview. The former Arsenal striker, 31, was speaking after his Lyon side lost 2-1 to Monaco. But there was something different about the Frenchman - and fans took notice immediately. Unfortunately for Lacazette his voice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
731K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy