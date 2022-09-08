ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Home and Away star Jake Ryan shares heartbreaking post following death of beloved family member: 'I've been dreading this day for a while'

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Home and Away star Jake Ryan has shared a heartbreaking post following the death of his beloved grandfather, Lionel Ryan.

The 39-year-old actor paid tribute to 'the King of the Ryan clan' on Wednesday alongside a gallery of images shared to Instagram.

'This one hurts and I've been dreading this day for a while. Pop, Red, Redbull, the King of the Ryan clan passed away in his sleep peacefully last night,' Jake began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUdHD_0ho5yZBx00
Home and Away star Jake Ryan shared a heartbreaking post on Wednesday following the death of his beloved grandfather, Lionel Ryan. Both pictured

He continued: 'Can't find the words or fathom the enormity of this loss just yet. He was 'The Ryan Family' and there's a very big hole left in his absence. Those who knew him will understand what I mean.

'Those who never had the privilege to meet him or have a yarn, I'm sorry. Miss you terribly already Pop. Rest easy up there and I'm sure Aaron is looking after you.'

Among the photos included were a few snaps of Lionel dressed in a flashy red suit with a royal blue undershirt and faux golden crown on one of his birthdays.

He was also shown making many memories with his grandchildren, including Jake's only son Wolf, two, who he shares with fiancé Alice Quiddington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d79Nm_0ho5yZBx00
The 39-year-old actor paid tribute to 'the King of the Ryan clan' on Wednesday alongside a gallery of images shared to Instagram 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxZI2_0ho5yZBx00
'This one hurts and I've been dreading this day for a while. Pop, Red, Redbull, the King of the Ryan clan passed away in his sleep peacefully last night,' Jake began 

Another photo showed Lionel dressed in a sporting uniform with his mates as they appeared to be exercising before a game.

Jake's former castmates flooded the post with their support and condolences.

Sam Frost, who played his onscreen wife Jasmine Delaney, wrote: 'Sending love Jakey x'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUKGT_0ho5yZBx00
Lionel was shown making many memories with his grandchildren, including Jake's only son Wolf (pictured), two, who he shares with fiancé Alice Quiddington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sv5PK_0ho5yZBx00
Another photo showed Lionel dressed in a sporting uniform with his mates as they appeared to be exercising before a game

Jackson Heywood who portrayed Brody Morgan commented, 'Big love mate. So sorry for your loss,' while Penny McNamee (Tori Morgan) said: 'Sending you so much love Jakey. Xxx.'

Bren Foster (Stephen Tennyson) wrote: 'My deepest condolences mate.'

Jake Ryan starred on Home and Away from 2017 to 2020 as Ryan 'Robbo' Shaw, who was dramatically killed during the season premiere in January 2020.

He amicably left the show in pursuit of more film roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OyNY_0ho5yZBx00
Jake Ryan starred on Home and Away from 2017 to 2020 as Ryan 'Robbo' Shaw, who was dramatically killed during the season premiere in January 2020. He amicably left the show in pursuit of more film roles

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 7, 'drowned by mother' at beach near Coney Island along with siblings, 4, and three-month-old: Mother is in custody and hidden behind white sheet as she's wheeled out of police station on a stretcher

Three children have died and their mother is in custody after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island Beach. Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1.40am after a call from a concerned family member at a different location. They reported that they believed Erin...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Marine friend of Prince Harry, JJ Chalmers, reveals Queen penned a note to his dad when he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing saying she'd 'enjoyed' his son's performances

Broadcaster and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers has revealed he found out that the Queen watched him perform on Strictly after she sent a handwritten note to his father. JJ, who counts Prince Harry, 37, among his friends, was seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2011, in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Mcnamee
Person
Sam Frost
Person
Jake Ryan
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘At least Grannie is with great grandpa now’: ‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen while meeting with crowds outside Windsor Castle

A 'tearful' Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen. Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, went on a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle inspecting the sea of floral tributes this evening. Among the crowd on the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Birthdays#Golden Crown#Big Love
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew tells crowds 'we've been allowed a day, now we start the process of handing her on': Duke of York clasps his hands together, waves and bows after rushing to comfort his crying daughters in animated display outside church service for Queen

Prince Andrew comforted his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and waved to crowds in an emotional display at Balmoral this afternoon. The Duke of York, who is now eighth in line to the throne, led the senior royals as they attended a private ceremony for the Queen. He put his arm...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Send the pen guy to the Tower! Moment King Charles furiously motions for aide to move ink pot as he signs proclamation (before eagle-eyed viewers spot him 'stealing' the pen)

Charles III made history today as he was proclaimed the new King - but viewers of the momentous occasion found themselves distracted when the new monarch suddenly gestured furiously to one of his aides. As he went to sign the historic Proclamation, the King frantically motioned to an aide to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Horrific moment a mum 'ran over her toddler with her car in the driveway' and was so distraught paramedics had to drag her away in their failed attempt to save his life

A two-year-old boy has died after being run over by a car reversing out of a suburban driveway - with witnesses claiming the vehicle was being driven by the boy's mother. Police were called to a property in Point Cook, in Melbourne's southwest, about 3pm on Saturday after the toddler was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Waiting’ to Change Her Baby’s Name Officially — & It’s Not Going to Be ‘an Animal’ This Time

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy has a new name — and it has nothing to do with animals this time! The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a few more details about her baby boy’s name on an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday, revealing that they are “waiting” to change the boy’s name officially. “We haven’t officially, legally changed the name,” Kylie told Corden during the interview. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.” It makes sense — going through all the legal loops to officially...
PETS
Daily Mail

'Charles looks absolutely devastated': Royal fans share outpouring of sympathy for the 'heartbroken' King as he stands guard by the Queen's coffin during vigil at St Giles' Cathedral

Royal fans have sympathised with King Charles after noting that the new monarch looked 'devastated' this evening during a vigil for Queen Elizabeth. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. After a short procession, King...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

591K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy