RB Leipzig hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach... ruling out an instant return to the dugout for Thomas Tuchel after his Chelsea sacking

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
 4 days ago

RB Leipzig have moved quickly to hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach.

The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco yesterday after they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on home turf in the Champions League on Tuesday.

With Thomas Tuchel losing his job at Chelsea at the same time, there were suggestions that the 49-year-old could make an instant return to management in his native country by taking over at Leipzig.

RB Leipzig have hired former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach
The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco after losing 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday

However that has been ruled out by the Bundesliga side's appointment of Rose, who has been without a club since being sacked by Dortmund at the end of last season.

He had only been in charge at Signal Iduna Park for one year, leading the club to a second place finish in the Bundesliga, eight points behind champions Bayern Munich.

However, they crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages before losing to Rangers in the Europa League and were beaten by second tier St Pauli in the German Cup.

There had been suggestions that Thomas Tuchel could take the role after departing Chelsea
Rose led Dortmund to a second place finish in the Bundesliga last season before being sacked

Rose, 45, has also previously managed Borussia Monchengladbach and is known to the Red Bull Group from his two-year stint at Red Bull Salzburg where he won back-to-back league titles and the Austrian Cup.

He was born in Leipzig and started his playing career at VfB Leipzig, which is also where his first head coach role came at the age of 35 when they had re-established as Lokomotive Leipzig.

RB Leipzig are currently 11th in the Bundesliga table after winning just one of their first five matches of the season.

Chelsea F.C.
