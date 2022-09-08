ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror in the heart of Melbourne as wild knife attack leaves at least two injured and terrified witnesses running for their lives

By Max Aldred
 4 days ago
A man and a woman have been stabbed in the heart of Melbourne scattering terrified witnesses during peak hour.

Police allege a woman plunged a blade into a man on Flinders street in Melbourne's CBD at about 5pm on Thursday before continuing the gruesome rampage and knifing another woman in front of horrified onlookers.

The alleged assailant made both attacks on the same busy street, before police pounced and arrested her nearby.

A 28-year-old woman from Morewell, in Victoria's east, was arrested at the scene and is now assisting police with their inquiries.

Both victims were rushed to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

'Investigators were told six people, four men and two women, were also threatened by a woman with a knife in separate armed robbery incidents in the area,' said a Victoria Police spokeswoman.

The first attack unfolded at the intersection of Downie Street and Flinders street, before the alleged attacker carried out another stabbing just 50 metres down the road on the corner of Spencer street.

Swarms of people gathered along Flinders street in the aftermath as police and ambulances descended onto the road, diverting rush hour traffic and blocking off the bloody crime scene.

'Southbound lanes closed between Collins Street and Flinders Street, due to a police incident. Please consider using King Street instead and follow the direction of emergency services,' Victoria Traffic tweeted as Victorian cops established crime scenes.

Police have not yet identified the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are continuing to investigate.


