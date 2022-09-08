ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jilted boyfriend, 31, is jailed for 46 weeks after pushing his ex into garden jacuzzi during drunken family row

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A jilted boyfriend has been jailed for assault after he pushed his former partner into a hot tub and gave her a drenching during a drunken family row.

Carl Hogan, 31, caused 30-year Rebecca Lee to trip and fall into the water after he invaded her back garden late at night and began arguing with her over their young son.

Miss Lee who had previously won a restraining order against Hogan was not hurt in the accident but she was said to be 'embarrassed at being soaking wet'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiQ0q_0ho5xQDD00
Carl Hogan, left, was yesterday jailed for 46 weeks after he was convicted of assaulting his former partner Rebecca Lee, right, at her Merseyside home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQyo4_0ho5xQDD00
Hogan, pictured, was handed a 20-week suspended jail term in February for earlier breaches of the restraining order taken out by Ms Lee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrfOr_0ho5xQDD00
Hogan arrived late at night at Ms Lee's home and demanded to see their son in breach of the restraining order
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MJ5o_0ho5xQDD00
Hogan, an air conditioning engineer from St Helens, Merseyside had a history of hounding Miss Lee had flouted the restraining order nine times and earlier this year he was given a suspended sentence for pestering her again three times in just 13 days

She later told police: 'I do not think that he would do anything to hurt me but I just want him to leave me alone. I thought that when I got the restraining order it would work, but clearly it won't. He simply will not leave me alone.'

Hogan, an air conditioning engineer from St Helens, Merseyside had a history of hounding Miss Lee had flouted the restraining order nine times and earlier this year he was given a suspended sentence for pestering her again three times in just 13 days.

It emerged Miss Lee tripped and fell into the hot tub when she was trying to push her former partner away.

At Sefton magistrates court Hogan was locked up for a total of 46 weeks imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order, breaching the suspended sentence and common assault.

Amanda York, prosecuting said a two-year restraining order had been imposed upon Hogan in February this year. He was banned from contacting his ex from any method other than through a solicitor or social worker to arrange child contact. He was also handed a 20-week jail sentence in February which was suspended for 18 months.

She added: 'On July 30, just after midnight, the complainant was at the rear of her property. She was in the back garden where she had been drinking and socialising with a friend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hyyY_0ho5xQDD00
At Sefton magistrates court Hogan was locked up for a total of 46 weeks imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order, breaching the suspended sentence and common assault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUsVw_0ho5xQDD00
Sentencing District Judge James Hatton told Hogan: 'Your record of convictions is appalling, especially for breaching court orders. Even without the suspended sentence, this set of offences would have crossed the custody threshold'

Ms Lee and a friend Chloe were in the garden when Hogan appeared asking 'where is my boy?'

The court heard Ms Lee and her friend shouted at Hogan to leave.

Ms York continued: 'She pushed him toward the exit of the garden in order to get him to leave. He pushed her back and she tripped over a wire and fell into the hot tub.

'Embarrassed at being soaking wet, she shouted louder for him to leave at which point he ran off.'

The court heard Hogan has a 'lengthy record for assaults and breaches of restraining orders'.

Patrick O'Hanlan defending said: 'He should not have been at the address and he properly understands that. He was under the influence of alcohol. I is fair to say that he is driven in part by a desire to see his young son.'

Sentencing District Judge James Hatton told Hogan: 'Your record of convictions is appalling, especially for breaching court orders. Even without the suspended sentence, this set of offences would have crossed the custody threshold.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the bloody chaos of a brutal bikie ambush as a witness reveals his desperate fight to save a man who was stabbed to death in a gym car park - after a gang rammed the victim's car and chased him down

A gymgoer has described the bloody, chaotic scene of a brutal bikie stabbing as witnesses desperately fought to save a young man's life. Comancheros associate Levi Johnston, 23, was stabbed to death in an ambush outside a Goodlife gym in Carindale, Brisbane, about 1pm on Monday. His car was hemmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 7, 'drowned by mother' at beach near Coney Island along with siblings, 4, and three-month-old: Mother is in custody and hidden behind white sheet as she's wheeled out of police station on a stretcher

Three children have died and their mother is in custody after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island Beach. Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1.40am after a call from a concerned family member at a different location. They reported that they believed Erin...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
Daily Mail

Anesthesiologist is criminally investigated and suspended for 'tampering with IV bags' that contained lethal drugs: Colleague, 55, died of heart attack when she took one home to treat her dehydration

A Texas doctor had his license revoked and is under criminal investigation after evidence suggested he tampered with IV bags at his clinic, leading to the death of an anesthesiologist and the near death of a patient. Authorities said footage showed Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. - an anesthesiologist at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Helens#Jacuzzi#Restraining Orders#Sentencing#Common Assault#Merseyside
Daily Mail

Horrific moment a mum 'ran over her toddler with her car in the driveway' and was so distraught paramedics had to drag her away in their failed attempt to save his life

A two-year-old boy has died after being run over by a car reversing out of a suburban driveway - with witnesses claiming the vehicle was being driven by the boy's mother. Police were called to a property in Point Cook, in Melbourne's southwest, about 3pm on Saturday after the toddler was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police launch desperate hunt for boy, nine, who vanished in Scotland as detectives say it is 'totally out of character for him to go missing'

Police Scotland are 'urgently' looking for a nine-year-old boy and conducting door-to-door enquiries as his worried family have not seen him since yesterday. Austin McGovern was last seen around 7.05pm yesterday, near Rowan Street, Dunbar, East Lothian. The force is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'I regret what I did': Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid enters guilty plea on felony DWI charge for car crash that left girl, 5, comatose for 11 days with a brain injury... and now coach Andy Reid's son faces up to four years in prison

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury. Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had been scheduled to go...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

591K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy