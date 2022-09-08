Read full article on original website
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 11 to 17, 2022
Expectations are broken as the sun connects with innovative Uranus on the 11th. Just because you’re supposed to do something one way doesn’t mean that’s the only way to do it. Mercury’s still retrograde so it’s best to take the time to consider all possible paths before moving ahead. Relationships of all kinds come under pressure on the 16th when love planet Venus squares off with Mars—an aspect that brings issues or tensions that first came up back in early March to a breaking or resolution point. On the same day, the sun faces off with Neptune (an aspect found in the chart of enigmatic celebs like Cate Blanchett and George Clooney), putting a dreamy or possibly overwhelming spin on the day. Things that come up now may not be the full truth so wait for the rest of the story to be revealed.
September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign
Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect Major Shifts This Week As Mercury Stations Retrograde
It’s hard to believe, but September’s officially here. Not only is summer coming to an end, but Mercury’s also preparing to station retrograde through the cosmos once again. Taking place at least three times every year, Mercury retrogrades are pretty common, but that unfortunately doesn’t make them any less challenging — especially in the midst of Virgo season. Since Virgo is the productive, detail-oriented sign that’s ruled by Mercury, everyone’s bound to have difficulty communicating and effectively processing information this week, especially since there’s a full moon also culminating overhead in the idealistic, expansive sign of Pisces — a sign far less concerned with precision. With plenty on the agenda, your September 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing ideals and aspirations while placing details on the backburner.
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
A planet-size sunspot grew 10-fold in the last 2 days, and it's aimed directly at Earth
Scientists are watching as a planet-size sunspot has grown tenfold in the last two days and could launch solar flares directly toward Earth.
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure
Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It
You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back
You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
September for Sagittarius comes with a busy schedule, which the fire sign is more than used to and may even prefer over a blank slate, per Cosmopolitan. The outlet sees the end of summer as a time for their career to start sparking in new and exciting ways, and Sag will likely get a professional shoutout during the first week of the month.
Libra—Your September Horoscope Says You May Be On The Verge Of An Identity Crisis
Although you’re a lighthearted air sign who’s totally capable keeping your cool, your Libra horoscope for September 2022 proves that you’ve *definitely* got a wild side. And when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel completely enthusiastic about a relationship as this month begins! However, this story is just beginning and your life is about to get *very* interesting. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde, and because this retrograde is occurring in your first house of the self, it’s causing you see your reflection in a whole new light. However, feeling...
