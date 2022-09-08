ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Great British boltholes: Inside Merchants Manor in Falmouth - a classy getaway for grown-ups thanks to a bijou spa, an indoor pool... and a ban on under-12s

By Vicki Reeve
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Glimpses of Merchants Manor, set above Falmouth, the lively harbour town on Cornwall’s south coast, reveal two dog sculptures outside a Queen Anne-style mansion, leaded windows and a turret. Is it a little... staid? How wrong snatched impressions can be.

Inside, calm and airy modernity combines with old-school elegance. The lounges and restaurant are in cool grey-greens with wooden floors, mirrors, squishy sofas and cosy window nooks. The art – alongside pictures of the grand manor as it was in 1913, built for a shipping merchant – adds genuine interest.

Merchants Manor describes itself as ‘a grown-up getaway’ – children under 12 cannot stay. Two hot tubs in the secluded garden contribute to the more adult atmosphere, as do a bijou spa, indoor swimming and hydrotherapy pools, steam room and a gym. In short, there’s nothing starchy here, and the relaxed ambience is nurtured by a team who make the independently owned place feel family-run, such is their warmth and repartee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBkuR_0ho5kFHj00
Vicki says in the self-contained Landlubber suite at Merchants Manor, one of two self-catering, timber-framed ‘luxury rustic residences’ built in 2018, which have full access to the hotel

Its restaurant Rastella offers an excellent seven-course tasting menu which, at £59, is great value. There’s toothsome crispy monkfish, heritage-grain sourdough with cultured butter, excellent Falmouth scallops and char siu belly.

Vegetarian standouts? A zingy tomato consomme, beetroot with a chilli hit and a stunning reinvention of strawberries and cream.

Rastella highlights local produce, and you can’t get more local than its talented chef, Aiden Blakely-May, who went to school over the road.

The Tardis-like hotel has an extension housing all but five of the 39 varied rooms.

There are flat-screen TVs, complimentary wi-fi and the beds are comfy. With showers, baths or both, all have luxury products by Temple Spa. While ten of the rooms have sea views, you won’t pay more for one so it’s an added bonus.

We are in Landlubber, one of two self-catering, timber-framed ‘luxury rustic residences’ built in 2018, which have full access to the hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pso9_0ho5kFHj00
The calm and airy Rastella restaurant, which offers 'an excellent seven-course tasting menu'. And for only £59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5kXG_0ho5kFHj00
Merchants Manor is set above Falmouth, the lively harbour town on Cornwall’s south coast

The smart, ground-floor suite with glass walls, a 100ft (30m) deck and private hot tub is rather fabulous. On the industrial-style table in the living/kitchen area a welcome hamper filled with local Polgoon wine, scones and ginger beer is another boon.

The linoprints by local artist Lou Tonkin are lovely, as are the jazzy green-and-white zigzag floor tiles. The oak-clad bedrooms have sumptuous drapes, large beds and classy wet rooms with brass fittings and more fantastic tiles. We sleep well.

Breakfast is good, too – granola, yogurt and compote, poached eggs, smashed peas, harissa and smoked salmon.

After a walk to Gylly, the sandy town beach, I return to find my other half grinning in the hot tub. My sentiment exactly.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 7, 'drowned by mother' at beach near Coney Island along with siblings, 4, and three-month-old: Mother is in custody and hidden behind white sheet as she's wheeled out of police station on a stretcher

Three children have died and their mother is in custody after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island Beach. Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1.40am after a call from a concerned family member at a different location. They reported that they believed Erin...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘At least Grannie is with great grandpa now’: ‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen while meeting with crowds outside Windsor Castle

A 'tearful' Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen. Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, went on a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle inspecting the sea of floral tributes this evening. Among the crowd on the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Spa#Travel Beach#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Merchant#Strawberries And Cream#Grown Ups#Travel Destinations#Uk#British#Inside Merchants Manor#Cornwall#Falmouth
Daily Mail

Send the pen guy to the Tower! Moment King Charles furiously motions for aide to move ink pot as he signs proclamation (before eagle-eyed viewers spot him 'stealing' the pen)

Charles III made history today as he was proclaimed the new King - but viewers of the momentous occasion found themselves distracted when the new monarch suddenly gestured furiously to one of his aides. As he went to sign the historic Proclamation, the King frantically motioned to an aide to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mourners asked to stop leaving toy Paddington bear tributes and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen – with bosses at Green Park urging people to stick to flowers instead

Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honour of the Queen - and to stick to unwrapped flowers instead. Children across the nation have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the delightful sketch filmed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Aussie woman who worked at Buckingham Palace as a housemaid recalls how the Queen enjoyed crosswords, quiz shows and a 'tipple' before dinner each night

An Australian woman who worked for the Royal Family has recalled the Queen's warmth with staff and 'ordinariness' in her evening routines - which included a glass of gin before dinner each night. Amber Kemp, from Adelaide, spent 14 months as a housemaid at several royal households including Buckingham Palace...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Camilla most likely to take over the reins as the Royal figurehead of horse racing following the Queen's death, say Palace sources

Camilla the Queen Consort will take over the reins from the late Queen as the Royal figurehead of horse-racing, senior sources have told The Mail on Sunday. She is known to adore the sport and her role is being openly discussed in racing circles. King Charles inherits the Sandringham stud, plus the Sovereign’s racing colours: purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and black velvet cap with gold trim.
U.K.
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Transformed an Awkward Bedroom in a New Zealand Home

After renting out their home for several years, the owners of a three-bed, one-bath house in Kamo, Whangarei, New Zealand, decided to put it on the market. But it was in need of a facelift first. So they tapped Jessica Scott, creative director and founder of ​Whangarei Homestagers, to stage...
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Oneonta, New York, Home With 28,468 Square Feet and Forty-Six Bedrooms Asks $4.2 Million

This home in Oneonta, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The former “manure house” is now a chic 3-story, 2-bedroom cottage home known as Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceiling, and the former “Feedhouse” is now a cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath, cottage w/a deck overlooking the 270+ acre backyard. Original gas 6 burner stove w/oven and warmer is right out of the 1930’s, as is the original “Icebox” refrigerator, which is still in use, along with the copper accessory sink in the butler’s pantry and massive ceramic sink with built in dish drain! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for championship sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

591K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy