Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges

SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
