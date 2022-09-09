Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion PhaseHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
Coleman LIvestock Auction Market Report for September 7, 2022
250-400 LBS 220-230 400-600 LBS 187-227.50.
WARRANT: Suspect who crashed into Abilene home during chase previously set duplex on fire, tried to get insurance money
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who crashed into a south Abilene home while fleeing from police is also accused of setting fire to a duplex and trying to collect insurance money. Benjamin Hulsey, 42, is the wanted arsonist who crashed into a home on S 7th and Hawthorne Street while fleeing from deputies who […]
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
