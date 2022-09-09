Read full article on original website
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday September 12th
The west Texas fair is in full swing but unfortunately this year it means rains we usually get will be missing and a drier weather pattern is in store for the area. Enjoy those warm temps. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 5 mph.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 9-11
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Breakaway Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
runnelscountyregister.com
Winters 4H/FFA report August ‘22
WINTERS, TEXAS Karmen Miller rounded out her summer traveling to Midland, TX on 8/6 as an exhibitor at the West Texas Heat Jackpot. Karmen was Champion Junior Showmanship for her second consecutive show; additionally she placed 1st, 3rd, and 4th in her classes. She came home with a new buckle, a banner, a slew of prizes, and a pocketful of cash.
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy’s offense, special teams lead Rebels to big win
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels (2-1) bounced back in a big way after their first loss knocking off the Abilene Eagles (1-2), their old district rival, 56-20. Quarterback Marcos Davila completed 20 of 23 pass attempts for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Deonta Sonnier caught nine passes, including three touchdowns, […]
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
‘They’re trying to revitalize it and I love it’: Abilene City Council approves design, wider walkways in $9.3 mil. Downtown Abilene project
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted Thursday in approval of design and engineering fees for the proposed remodel of Cypress Street, in Downtown Abilene. They awarded contractor Jacob & Martin with that project in a separate vote, after hearing a presentation from CFO Will Duggar. “We talked about creating a gateway signage just, […]
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
Great Lakes Cheese opening Abilene plant soon, hiring for 200+ jobs with average salary of $60k
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great Lakes Cheese is opening a plant in Abilene soon, and they’re hosting 6 job fairs just this month to fill more than 200 positions with an average salary of $60,000. Great Lakes Cheese plans to have their Abilene factory off Hwy 36 up and running by November. Abilene Mayor Anthony […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
koxe.com
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash
ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday. According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve. The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ktxs.com
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ktxs.com
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
Mom says child went missing from Abilene elementary school, found by strangers more than 1 mile away
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom says her daughter went missing from an Abilene ISD elementary school and was later found by strangers more than a mile away. Leece Denaee says she showed up at Ortiz Elementary School on Vogel Avenue around 2:00 p.m. August 23 – a little early for pickup, which begins around […]
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
