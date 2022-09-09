The west Texas fair is in full swing but unfortunately this year it means rains we usually get will be missing and a drier weather pattern is in store for the area. Enjoy those warm temps. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 5 mph.

