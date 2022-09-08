Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kohl's Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KSS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") KSS and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and docketed under 22-cv-01016, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Kohl's securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. -KRBP
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Kiromic and certain...
Benzinga
ROSEN, A Leading Law Firm, Encourages Enochian BioSciences, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ENOB
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ENOB between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022, both dates inclusive, (the "Class Period"), including common stock issued by Enochian in a private placement offering on or about February 16, 2018, of the important September 26, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
Benzinga
INVESTOR ALERT: Sema4 Holdings Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SMFR; SMFRW
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR SMFRW))) securities between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 7, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Sema4 class action lawsuit – captioned Helo v. Sema4 Holdings Corp., No. 22-cv-01131 (D. Conn.) – charges Sema4 and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Weed Kosher?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Taking the steps to make weed products kosher actually opens your product up to all sorts of dietarily-restricted individuals. When it comes to marijuana and whether or not it should be permitted, the discussion is mainly...
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Benzinga
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Benzinga
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson & Johnson Reaches $300M Settlement In Australian Pelvic Mesh Lawsuit
Johnson & Johnson JNJ has reached a A$300 million settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women. The settlement, reached on September 9, is the largest in a product liability class action in Australian history. It follows multiple...
Burger King To Shell Out $400M To Ramp Up Sales In US
Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR said its fast-food hamburger chain Burger King is planning to spend $400 million in two years on advertising and renovation of its restaurants. The move is a part of its 'Reclaim the Fame' strategy to revive sales in the U.S. The investment includes $150 million...
Benzinga
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023
CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
Roblox Wants Advertisers to Boost Its Revenue. Wall Street is Skeptical
With a user base of more than 52 million, Roblox (RBLX) is among the top entertainment and gaming platforms out there. Anyone with kids and an internet connection knows the power of ‘Robux’ in getting their tweens and teens to clean up their room or do their homework.
Meaghan Hafner Appointed to Vice President, Health Care
ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Gongos, the North American arm of InSites Consulting, has announced that Meaghan Hafner has been appointed to Vice President, Health Care for the company. With this appointment, Hafner will bring enhanced and strengthened capabilities in the health care industry for Gongos’ current and future clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005104/en/ Meaghan Hafner (Photo: Business Wire)
The Parent Company Launches FaZe Rain's RCVRY Cannabis Brand
TPCO Holding Corp. GRAMF GRAM is launching RCVRY, a cannabis brand co-founded by Nordan Shat (FaZe Rain), Youtube star and co-founder of the esports and entertainment organization, FaZe Clan, along with Quinn "The Wizard", Yonatan Hagos and Erick Kahn. RCVRY, created in partnership with The Parent Company's Caliva cannabis brand,...
Inflation Fueled Interest Rates Trigger Strong Demand For Citrix Debt
Banks seeking to sell some of the debt backing the $16.5 billion leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc CTXS to investors saw more demand than they could fill, Reuters reports. Banks led by Bank of America Corp BAC, Credit Suisse Group CS, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS agreed to...
Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2022
• Optical Cable OCC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Red Cat Holdings RCAT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.18 million. • Abcam ABCM is...
Comments / 0