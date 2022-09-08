Read full article on original website
OP ED: West Virginia relies heavily on coal based electric generation
West Virginia historically has enjoyed among the lowest cost electric rates in the country, a trend which continues today despite universal higher energy costs. The fact that West Virginia relies heavily on coal based electric generation is the primary reason West Virginians have a lower base rate than the majority of Americans.
