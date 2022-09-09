Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Kay: SoCal drenched with rain, hit by gusty winds
After a historic heat wave baked Southern California for over a week with triple-digit temperatures, a storm moved in and brought relief as conditions shifted from hot and dry to hot and humid. Saturday's forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and winds of up to 25...
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
Newsmaker: InsiderAdvantage polling for Arizona governor, senate races
FOX 10's John Hook talks to InsiderAdvantage's Matt Towery about the latest Arizona gubernatorial and senate race polling, where the larger percentage of "undecided" stood out. Tower says that could mean there's a lot more room for those races to change in the next 50+ days.
1 year of sports betting in Arizona: Experts looking forward to a good year
It has been one year since sports betting was made legal in Arizona, and the state has already collected a lot of money from licenses and fees. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with experts to see what the coming year may bring for the state's relatively new betting industry.
7th annual Tower Challenge is back in Phoenix honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11
Another 9/11 remembrance tradition is back, the 7th annual Tower Challenge. Running up the stairs of tall buildings to remember the New York firefighters who died doing it 21 years ago. Now in 2022, the teams are made up of active and retired first responders, military members and Arizona residents.
Arizona man describes the losses of his brother and best friend in the 9/11 terror attacks
GILBERT, Ariz. - Arizona hosted several events this weekend to remember Sept. 11, including one going on into the evening hours in Gilbert, and a man told the story of the life-changing impact the day had on him. Michael McAvoy described the losses of his brother and his best friend...
Katie Hobbs declines, again, to meet Kari Lake in televised Arizona Governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday, Sept. 11 that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a...
Judge blocks Arizona law that limits filming of police
A federal judge has blocked enforcement of a new state law that restricts how the public and journalists can film police. In the lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with multiple media outlets, including FOX 10, argued it violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding
An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
