ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Tropical Storm Kay: SoCal drenched with rain, hit by gusty winds

After a historic heat wave baked Southern California for over a week with triple-digit temperatures, a storm moved in and brought relief as conditions shifted from hot and dry to hot and humid. Saturday's forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and winds of up to 25...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur

PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Extremes#Pumpkin Pie#Fruit#The Prairie State
fox10phoenix.com

Judge blocks Arizona law that limits filming of police

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of a new state law that restricts how the public and journalists can film police. In the lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with multiple media outlets, including FOX 10, argued it violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder

MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
MCNEAL, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding

An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy