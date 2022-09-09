ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

hornfm.com

LISTEN: Steve Sarkisian’s Monday Press Conference ahead of UTSA

The Texas Longhorns narrowly lost to the #1 Ranked Crimson Tide after a 20-19 thriller in Austin. Here what Coach Sark has to say after the tough find last Saturday. Now the Horns look ahead to a tough UTSA Road Runner program. You can also listen to Sarkisian’s press conference...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Matthew McConaughey's Message For Texas Goes Viral: Fans React

Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, Matthew McConaughey is pleased with what he saw from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon. "we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem," said McConaughey.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Austin, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas

Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB

Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
