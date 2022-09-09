Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Related
hornfm.com
LISTEN: Steve Sarkisian’s Monday Press Conference ahead of UTSA
The Texas Longhorns narrowly lost to the #1 Ranked Crimson Tide after a 20-19 thriller in Austin. Here what Coach Sark has to say after the tough find last Saturday. Now the Horns look ahead to a tough UTSA Road Runner program. You can also listen to Sarkisian’s press conference...
Matthew McConaughey's Message For Texas Goes Viral: Fans React
Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, Matthew McConaughey is pleased with what he saw from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon. "we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem," said McConaughey.
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas
Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB
Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year
Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
RELATED PEOPLE
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Football season is here and getting some more gear to support your favorite team can be expensive but it seems someone in Central Texas who may or may not love the Longhorns could soon boost their closet with some more burnt orange after a solid win from the Texas Lottery.
Hot, but more comfortable with only spotty showers
Mornings remain cooler and days less humid behind a weekend cool front. Mainly dry weather continues. -- David Yeomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday. In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that...
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
fox7austin.com
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
Comments / 0