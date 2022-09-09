Read full article on original website
SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) (9201.T) is operating at 65% of its international capacity before the coronavirus pandemic, although COVID-19 curbs are limiting demand to just about 40% of pre-pandemic levels, an airline executive said on Tuesday.
