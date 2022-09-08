Read full article on original website
khn.org
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
healthleadersmedia.com
Medical Groups Highlight Prior Authorization Reform for Improving Medicare Advantage
The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and the American Hospital Association (AHA) have offered their recommendations on streamlining the administrative process. — Reforming prior authorization to cut down on treatment delays and administrative burden is a necessity for improving Medicare Advantage (MA), according to key medical groups. MGMA and...
Medicare 2023: What agents, clients need to know
Health insurance agents who serve the senior market will soon begin their training for Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP). Elie Harriett, co-director, Medicare Services, with Classic Insurance & Financial Services Co., recently provided some of the information agents need to know to effectively serve their clients. Many of the...
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Benzinga
Weave Study Reveals Impact of Staffing Shortages on the Patient Experience
2 out of 3 small healthcare businesses are short-staffed, study finds. Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience.
MedCity News
3 care categories that matter in connected health care
By now, you’ve likely heard about the Internet of Things (or IoT), a technical term for any network of sensors and small computing devices that exchange and share information to improve the operations of real-world systems. Global shipping companies attach smart IoT tags to monitor and transmit the state...
Hospitals divert primary care patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances￼
Dr. Lawrence Cohen, an internal medicine doctor and chief medical officer at Beverly Hospital, examines patient Lorenzo Rodriguez at BeverlyCare's main primary care clinic, located on the hospital campus. A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link Lung Cancer Screening Guideline Changes to Racial Disparity Reductions
But the 2021 modifications to the US Preventive Services Task Force recommendations do not eliminate the inequalities, analysis shows. Changes in 2021 to the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) lung cancer screening guidelines were associated with reductions in existing eligibility disparities in lung cancer screening among Black and white individuals but not the elimination of disparities, new study results showed.
pewtrusts.org
Study Highlights Diverse Approaches to Improving Antibiotic Use
A new study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases offers a first-of-its-kind, systematic look at antibiotic stewardship programs in health systems and networks across the U.S. The findings highlight both shared traits and key differences across a spectrum of implementation strategies and underscore that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Researchers from...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Walmart teams with UnitedHealth Group, Optum on patient experience
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group, along with UHG subsidiary Optum, are beginning a 10-year collaboration the companies describe as "wide-ranging," and intend to leverage their combined expertise to improve health outcomes and the patient experience. The collaboration will start in 2023 with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia, and...
Meaghan Hafner Appointed to Vice President, Health Care
ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Gongos, the North American arm of InSites Consulting, has announced that Meaghan Hafner has been appointed to Vice President, Health Care for the company. With this appointment, Hafner will bring enhanced and strengthened capabilities in the health care industry for Gongos’ current and future clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005104/en/ Meaghan Hafner (Photo: Business Wire)
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Social scores are invading health care
When the Electronic Health Record (EHR) system replaced paper medical charts, critics worried about personal data privacy. A dozen years later, doctors and nurses are recording non-medical social codes as part of the EHR, and those extraordinarily subjective codes will likely have a decisive impact on how much of the $4 trillion the United States currently spends on health care will be diverted to social and environmental causes.
constructiondive.com
The importance of research in construction
The construction industry has an established history of research focusing on project design, planning and execution. While this work has advanced and improved the industry, in recent years the role of the craft professional has emerged as another topic of study. This type of research blends traditional construction research methods with human research methods from the social sciences.
MedicalXpress
Barriers in transition to outpatient substance use treatment and the need for continuity of care
According to new research from Boston Medical Center, patients transitioning from short-term inpatient medically managed withdrawal programs, commonly referred to as drug detoxification (detox) centers, to outpatient treatment identified lack of continuity of care, especially care coordination, as a major barrier to substance use treatment. The findings, in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, show that a multimodal approach to continuity of care, low-barrier access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and support to address unstable housing are necessary to address these issues. Patients also expressed the need for care that incorporates options and respect for individualized preferences and needs.
Regulators can save lives by protecting medically vulnerable utility users
Peggy — a patient of Dr. Kahn — requires an oxygen concentrator, ventilator, and nebulizer in her home, critically important medical equipment. For people like Peggy who rely on specialized medical equipment for life support, having utility service disconnected can be life-threatening. While she struggles to make ends meet, her utility bill is always the highest priority. Living without oxygen or a ventilator is simply not an option.
The Modern Scheme of Clinic Operations Is A Must-Have Yet Resource-Intensive
The Modern Medical Practice Mandates Robust Digital Logistic Infrastructure And An Efficient Workflow System Of Operations. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!
Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday.
