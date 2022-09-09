ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adairsville, GA

catamountsports.com

Turnovers Prove Costly in 35-17 Road Loss at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, Ga. – Carlos Davis threw a pair of first quarter touchdowns as Western Carolina jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but four turnovers proved costly as Georgia Tech used a strong ground attack and four-consecutive touchdowns including a 14-point second quarter to upend the upset-minded Catamounts 35-17 on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Train Wreck in Lindale, Georgia on Saturday Morning

A train accident occurring in neighboring Floyd County, Georgia was reported at 4:15 Saturday morning. The accident, taking place in Lindale hampered traffic all the way from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome. Rome police say two coal cars came off the track near Park Avenue – and one of those engines broke loose and continued towards Rome, colliding with a southbound train off of Riverbend.
LINDALE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center

“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
CARROLLTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
scoopotp.com

Going Going Gone Opens First Georgia Store OTP

A new store by Dick’s Sporting Goods called Going Going Gone has opened their first Georgia location in Kennesaw. It is a retail warehouse to score on style and savings. They recently had their grand opening celebration in Kennesaw at the Towne Center Prado at 50 Barrett Parkway Suite 100. They are in the former Steinmart location.
KENNESAW, GA
WDEF

Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern

ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

