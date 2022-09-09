Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Turnovers Prove Costly in 35-17 Road Loss at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, Ga. – Carlos Davis threw a pair of first quarter touchdowns as Western Carolina jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but four turnovers proved costly as Georgia Tech used a strong ground attack and four-consecutive touchdowns including a 14-point second quarter to upend the upset-minded Catamounts 35-17 on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
weisradio.com
Train Wreck in Lindale, Georgia on Saturday Morning
A train accident occurring in neighboring Floyd County, Georgia was reported at 4:15 Saturday morning. The accident, taking place in Lindale hampered traffic all the way from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome. Rome police say two coal cars came off the track near Park Avenue – and one of those engines broke loose and continued towards Rome, colliding with a southbound train off of Riverbend.
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
thecitymenus.com
Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center
“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
During the week that Charles became the king of Great Britain, it is remembered that he was the first member of the roya...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scoopotp.com
Going Going Gone Opens First Georgia Store OTP
A new store by Dick’s Sporting Goods called Going Going Gone has opened their first Georgia location in Kennesaw. It is a retail warehouse to score on style and savings. They recently had their grand opening celebration in Kennesaw at the Towne Center Prado at 50 Barrett Parkway Suite 100. They are in the former Steinmart location.
WDEF
Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester
SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
WTVCFOX
Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern
ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
Comments / 0