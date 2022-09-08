Read full article on original website
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated storms started the new work week as a cold front was moving through the Southeast Monday morning. These eastward-moving showers and storms will likely impact the drive to work and school in some locations. Rain chances will be at 50-50 overall Monday as the front will move into our area later Monday and Monday night.
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/11/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A wet and rainy pattern is still on tap for much of our area today. Slow moving storms from the South increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in coastal counties. The current flood watch will expire this evening and scattered showers will begin to diminish. With a cold front pushing its way south, slightly cooler and drier air is expected by mid-week.
Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management is providing sandbags for residents in anticipation of potential localized flooding Friday through Sunday. Sandbags are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road and at Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road. The sandbags...
ABC's 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 3, Georgia Week 4
(WTXL) — Another week, another slate of top plays from high school football players in the area. This week, the nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are from Brookwood, Florida High and St. John Paul II. Watch the video above to review the plays...
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend. The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall. According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Sheriff Wayne Padgett is...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
FDOT releases Big Bend Traffic advisory for week of Sept. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Community supports Tallahassee Beer Festival
Around 50 non-profits will have to share about $50,000 of the proceeds made from the Tallahassee Beer Fest.
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week: Bainbridge High School
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Bainbridge High School marching band is this week's ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week. The band performed on Friday at Bainbridge High School. The Bainbridge football team defeated Thomasville 31-7.
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FSU Football appears on more ballots, but drops in voting for this week's AP Top 25
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
Blountstown runs past Marianna to pick up road win
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team stays perfect, earning a 20-7 victory over Marianna on the road Friday night. The Tigers improved to 3-0 and will host Wakulla on Friday, September 16. The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 15.
Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar to close following employee-led strike
Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar will permanently close its doors following a strike and protest by its employees. Citing “two years of mistreatment, mismanagement and most importantly, abuse,” the bar’s employees decided to start a union, Serenity Bartenders United. The union has not been formally recognized by any official agency, including the U.S. Department of Labor or the National Labor Relations Board.
FL Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State
TALLAHASSEE --- A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175 million. The grants are a new program, with the list put together after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that took effect July 1.
Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
No. 8 Florida State women's soccer team defeats Rice
HOUSTON — The No. 8 Florida State soccer team (4-0-2) took it to Rice (2-6) on their home field on a hot, Texas Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win. FSU now improves to 141-56-11 in the month of September and is unbeaten in its last 15 games dating back to the final game of the regular season in 2021. This also marks the eighth time in program history that FSU has started unbeaten through the first six games of the season.
Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
