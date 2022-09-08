ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated storms started the new work week as a cold front was moving through the Southeast Monday morning. These eastward-moving showers and storms will likely impact the drive to work and school in some locations. Rain chances will be at 50-50 overall Monday as the front will move into our area later Monday and Monday night.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/11/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A wet and rainy pattern is still on tap for much of our area today. Slow moving storms from the South increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in coastal counties. The current flood watch will expire this evening and scattered showers will begin to diminish. With a cold front pushing its way south, slightly cooler and drier air is expected by mid-week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management is providing sandbags for residents in anticipation of potential localized flooding Friday through Sunday. Sandbags are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road and at Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road. The sandbags...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Blountstown runs past Marianna to pick up road win

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team stays perfect, earning a 20-7 victory over Marianna on the road Friday night. The Tigers improved to 3-0 and will host Wakulla on Friday, September 16. The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 15.
MARIANNA, FL
fsunews.com

Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar to close following employee-led strike

Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar will permanently close its doors following a strike and protest by its employees. Citing “two years of mistreatment, mismanagement and most importantly, abuse,” the bar’s employees decided to start a union, Serenity Bartenders United. The union has not been formally recognized by any official agency, including the U.S. Department of Labor or the National Labor Relations Board.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridianpress.com

FL Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State

TALLAHASSEE --- A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175 million. The grants are a new program, with the list put together after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that took effect July 1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

No. 8 Florida State women's soccer team defeats Rice

HOUSTON — The No. 8 Florida State soccer team (4-0-2) took it to Rice (2-6) on their home field on a hot, Texas Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win. FSU now improves to 141-56-11 in the month of September and is unbeaten in its last 15 games dating back to the final game of the regular season in 2021. This also marks the eighth time in program history that FSU has started unbeaten through the first six games of the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

