College of Visual and Performing Arts Welcomes New Full-Time Faculty
The College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) welcomed six new full-time faculty members in August. Chanee Choi is a visiting assistant professor of computer art and animation in the Department of Film and Media Arts. Choi is a transdisciplinary artist. Her ritualistic craft-based art practice transcends the conservative and isolationist roots of traditional East Asian craftwork by focusing on a celebration of feminist theory and modern tech. Within this hybrid genre, she produces both embodied and virtual immersive experiences exploring the effect of immigration on issues of identity, as well as the synesthetic processes of corporeal-cognitive space.
Fulbright Scholars Return to Syracuse University In-Person After 2 Years
They never intended to meet. Daniela Orozco Poveda was from Colombia, while Jonato Xavier was from Timor-Leste, a nation located on the island of Timor between Indonesia and Australia. While they were once strangers living oceans apart, the world suddenly felt small when the Fulbright Program intertwined their paths. For...
Syracuse Views Fall 2022
We want to know how you experience Syracuse University. Take a photo and share it with us. We select photos from a variety of sources. Submit photos of your University experience using #SyracuseU on social media, fill out a submission form or send directly to Syracuse University News at newsphoto@syr.edu. You might see it featured here.
Syracuse Abroad Hosting Annual Syracuse Abroad Week Sept. 12-16
Syracuse Abroad is excited for a new year of international education!. As the academic year begins, Syracuse Abroad is eager to continue supporting student intercultural experiences, both abroad and on campus. With over 500 students studying abroad this fall in nearly 20 locations, Syracuse Abroad is ready to help students plan their study abroad experience for spring 2023 and beyond.
Message From Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves
I write to you today with a heavy heart to share news of the passing of a member of our campus community. Yuyi Zhan, an economics major in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, passed away this morning. He was from Chengdu, China, and just started his third year at Syracuse University.
Action-Based Programs for Diabetes Prevention, Blood Pressure Management Offered to Faculty and Staff
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 38% of all U.S. adults live with prediabetes, the precursor to type 2 diabetes, and nearly half (47%) have hypertension, or high blood pressure. While these statistics may seem quite high, they are also proof that if...
