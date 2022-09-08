ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Kay veers away from Mexico- California border

By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain on parts of northwestern Mexico and Southern California.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakend into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.

At midafternoon Friday, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was becoming less organized, with forecasters predicting it would diminish to a remnant low overnight.

Kay was centered about 130 miles (205 kilometers) south-southwest of San Diego, California, and was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). The storm was expected to start a more marked turn to the west that would take it farther out into the Pacific.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that “flash, urban, and small stream flooding" was a threat across Southern California and southwestern Arizona.

The center said southernmost California could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas getting 6 to 8 inches. It said the Sierra Nevada, Arizona and Southern Nevada might receive 1 to 2 inches, with isolated spots at 3 inches.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Earl continued heading out into the open seas after passing southeast of Bermuda.

Late Friday afternoon, Earl was centered about 430 miles (690 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was moving northeast at 26 mph (43 kph).

Earl knocked out power to 1,500 customers as it brushed past Bermuda early Friday, downing several trees in the British territory. Crews had cleared roads by midday and were working to restore power to the few homes still in the dark.

Government agencies and public transportation were operating as usual, while ferries were scheduled to restart service Friday afternoon.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains. First responders, including K-9 units, searched for Doris Jagiello, 62, amid the devastation in Forest Falls, a former summer getaway for cabin owners that has become a bedroom community. A large debris flow, full of mud and “extremely large boulders,” hurtled downhill and crashed into Jagiello’s home, causing significant damage “and carrying away everything in its path.” Jagiello’s body was found Thursday, buried under several feet (meters) of mud. Her remains were located about 20 to 30 feet (six to nine meters) from her home, in a debris-strewn area with rocks ranging from as big as basketballs and boulders to the size of small cars, sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Allison said.
